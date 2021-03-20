Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Donald C. Green, 43, of Everglade Drive for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct at 5:10 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Christopher L. Cardwell, 57, of Stinson Avenue for the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, open container and rude/improper/indecent behavior at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Byron Edwards, 39, of East Eighth Street for felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
James M. Caldwell, 52, of West 21st Street for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor assault (battery) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
David R. Aguirre Jr., 34, of McCann Avenue for being a felon in possession of a weapon, a felony; misdemeanor fleeing/eluding; having expired or improper registration; and on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ridge Road and Nationway Avenue.
Brian Realivasquez, 36, of Colorado Spring, Colorado, on a felony NCIC hold, and for the misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication and giving a false identity ay 3:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Second Avenue.
Stephanie A. Martz, 42, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 4:38 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Kelly A. Chavez, 49, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West 21st Street.
Allen J. Hicks, 55, of Dey Avenue for misdemeanor stalking at 9:40 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West College Drive.
Christopher L. Cardwell, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:05 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Stinson Avenue.
Karl E. Steeves, 36, of Delray Beach, Florida, for felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor lane change violation at 5 p.m. Friday, March 12, at mile marker 163 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Jarrod L. Burk, 40, of Beaverton, Oregon, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 12:10 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Joseph M. Bennett Jr., 50, of Belleplane, Michigan, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 8:11 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
James M. Caldwell, 52, of 21st Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Tevin S. Taylor, 30, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
James B. Mestack, 53, of Dorsey Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 3:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Whitney Road and Dell Range Boulevard.
Robert J. Darling, 47, of Jackson Street on a misdemeanor court order at 12:15 p.m. Friday, March 12, at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
David A. Fricke, unknown age, of Highland Park, Illinois, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, expired registration, careless driving and having no liability insurance at 9:46 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 401 on westbound Interstate 80.
Brayan Y. Cuevas, 20, of Quincy, Washington, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony intent to deliver and felony attempt and conspire at 7 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 379 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Jorge G. Ledezma, 23, of Oakley, California, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony conspiracy to commit drug crimes and misdemeanor following too closely at 5:48 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 379 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Rafael E. Cardenas, 24, of Quincy, Washington, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony conspiracy to commit drug crimes at 5:48 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 379 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Andres C. Zepeda, 23, of Modesto, California, for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony conspiracy to commit drug crimes and misdemeanor failure to move over for an emergency vehicle at 5:48 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South College Drive.
Jasyn L. Herkner, 44, of Clarinda, Iowa, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Niobrara County, Wyoming, at 12:35 p.m. Friday, March 12, at mile marker 344 on Interstate 80.