Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
William R. Travelstead, 31, address redacted by Laramie County jail staff for an unknown reason, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Lance J. Talbot, 43, address redacted, for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Mark Sisco, 57, address redacted, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Hunter G. Minson, 18, address redacted, for felony disarming a peace officer and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 6:13 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Caleb J. Mackin, 24, address redacted, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to pay at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Jarrod D. Witteveen, 41, address redacted, on misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Shelby T. Hankins, 26, address redacted, on a misdemeanor probation and parole violation arrest without a warrant at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday at the Probation and Parole Division office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Victor T. Moyte Sr., 60, of Randall Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at Snyder Avenue and Richardson Court.
Aaron B. Kelley, 46, transient, for felony theft, on a felony warrant for failure to appear, and for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), possession of a marijuana-type drug and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Keith Foley, 32, of West Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday at Dell Range Boulevard and Bluegrass Circle.
Carla M. Salyards, 41, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor shoplifting, giving false identity, interfering/obstructing, public intoxication and open container of alcohol at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Frontier Mall, 1400 Dell Range Blvd.
Hailey L. Vigil, 19, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Adrien J. Reyes, 25, of Meadowland Drive on a misdemeanor warrant out of Cheyenne Municipal Court for failure to appear at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Ericka M. Metcalf, 32, of King Arthur Way on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant out of Cheyenne Municipal Court for failure to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of King Arthur Way.
Cristina A. Hermosillo, 43, of Goshen Avenue for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license, and no liability insurance at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday at Interstates 80 and 25.
Charles L. Stewart III, 25, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and refusing to obey at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jason D. Stratton, 38, address redacted, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Mary Way.
Lance J. Jackson, age redacted, of South Greeley Highway on two felony warrants for failure to comply at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Steven R. Sanchez, 30, address redacted, on a misdemeanor warrant for property destruction at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Ahrens Avenue.
Robert C. Herbel, 22, address redacted, for misdemeanor DUI at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday at Dell Range Boulevard and Sunset Drive.
Breanna E. Oliver, 30, of Sixth Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for failure to comply at 12:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of I-180.
Frederick A. Manheim, 30, of Casper on a felony warrant for probation violation at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kayleena A. Cordova, 20, of South Greeley Highway for a misdemeanor probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at the Probation and Parole office.
Elaine A. Polk, 54, of Kay Avenue on a felony warrant for theft at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesus M. Franco-Ortiz, 30, transient, on a felony warrant for possession of a meth-type drug at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Wayne Snelling, 43, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Aaron K. Roberts, 42, address redacted, for misdemeanor DUI and speeding at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 354 on eastbound I-80.