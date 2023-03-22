Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Shayed L.D. Big Medicine, 26, of Maxwell Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery at 7:30 p.m. Monday at her residence.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

