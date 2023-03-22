Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Shayed L.D. Big Medicine, 26, of Maxwell Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery at 7:30 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Timothy W. McDonald, 47, of 11th Street for two misdemeanor counts of violating a protection order at 6:24 p.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jason D. Stratton, 39, of Steward Road for felony aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon at 4 p.m. Monday in the 6100 block of Countryside Avenue.
Joshua H. Hayden Ali, 41, for misdemeanor violent-tumultuous to property and fighting/riotous conduct at 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Michael W. Millar, 37, of Persons Road on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 4:33 a.m. Monday at East Pershing Boulevard and T-Bird Drive.
Xavier M. Taylor, 30, transient, on two felony district court warrants for failure to comply at 2:10 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Christopher M. Thayer, 19, of Fox Farm Road for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) at 9:55 p.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Allison R. O’Dell, 28, of Madison Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:58 p.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Roman G. Andrade, 36, of Broken Wheel Court for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 1:09 a.m. Sunday at Walterscheid Boulevard and West Fox Farm Road.
Jose C.F. Ortiz, 32, of College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at West Fox Farm Road and McFarland Avenue.
Dulton O. Pettyjohn-Parker, 27, of an unidentified Cheyenne address for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:35 a.m. Saturday at Central Avenue and West Lincolnway.
James R. Jares, 35, of McCann Avenue on a misdemeanor failure to appear at 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Alona A. Niles, 37, of Snyder Avenue on a district court warrant for civil contempt at 8:45 p.m. Friday at West Lincolnway and Ames Avenue.
Dustin L. Gebhardt, 39, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:52 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Breanna L. Sorensen, 31, of Sunflower Ranch Road, Burns, on a felony warrant for destruction of property at 4:13 p.m. Friday at Van Lennen Avenue and East Pershing Boulevard.
Lonnie K. Chavez, 57, of Pasadena Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:53 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Sean Tangeman, 42, of Sixth Street on a felony warrant for failure to pay child support at 10:38 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Patricia E. Orr, 38, of Bear River Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to maintain lane at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 9000 block of Yellowstone Road.
Anthony J. Garcia Jr., 49, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:31 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Roberto Olague, 30, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Devin G. Martinez, 24, of 21st Street for felony aggravated assault on a pregnant woman at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Hunter P. Lindsey, 23, of Carter Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding at 12:47 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway.
David B. Smith, 39, of Williams Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 10:10 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jay M. King, 25, of East 12th Street for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 12:37 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Factor Lane.
Joshua D. Harris, 39, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), not wearing seat belts, failure to maintain lane and speeding at 2 a.m. Saturday at Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road.
Jennifer R. Arias, 39, of Williams Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Anthony J. Garcia Jr., 49, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 4:29 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Allison Road.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Faith A. Hauck, 28, of Oxford Drive for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), open container of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal, 3 grams or less), speeding, possession of a controlled substance (plant, 3 oz. or less) and driving with a suspended license at 3:49 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Sabrina L. Gudish, 39, of Converse Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and failure to comply at 1:25 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 361 on U.S. Highway 30.
Andrew A. Rayburn, 29, of Casper for DUI (alcohol and controlled substance), open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license at 11:18 p.m. Friday at mile marker 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Bryant M. Vann, 32, of Gering, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor Wyoming warrant from 2011 for failure to appear on a charge of allowing a minor to consume alcohol at 11:07 p.m. Friday at mile marker 6 on U.S. Highway 85.
Terry D. Carey, 43, of Eighth Street for DUI (alcohol and controlled substance), open container of alcohol, driving while under suspension, no proof of auto insurance, interference with a peace officer and no seat belt at 7:18 p.m. Friday at mile marker 7 on U.S. Highway 85 at Murray Road.