Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Alonso E. Enriquez, 23, of Patton Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (combination drugs and alcohol) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:20 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Patton Avenue and West Third Street.
Shawn G. Rowland, 46, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:03 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Michael L. Townsend, 35, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation out of Natrona County at 12:33 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Bianca R. Samora, 31, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and no proof of liability insurance at 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Lincolnway.
Ronald C. Benzel, 59, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Luther Place and Charles Street.
Alissa M. Arellano, 24, of Duff Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:46 p.m. Saturday in the 5800 block of Sunset Drive.
Keaun L. Neville, 23, of West 28th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:05 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jeffrey K. Burt, 36, of Borough Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Grand Harmony Boulevard.
Goretti Catano, 42, of South Avenue C on a misdemeanor warrant for assault (battery) at 11 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West 19th Street.
Kaylla N. Washburn, 29, of 18th Street for felony DUI (four or greater in 10 years), misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, driving without an operating/certified interlock device and driving without a license at 3:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Capitol Avenue.
Justin E. McMartin, 44, transient, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 10:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Dillon Avenue and West 10th Street.
James W. Paiva, 27, of West Pershing Boulevard on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Pershing Boulevard and Snyder Avenue.
Cleeche S. Copeland, 34, of Gem Trail for felony strangulation of a household member with serious injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Talbot Court and Snyder Avenue.
Linda M. Christiaens, 71, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Eric A. Smith, 25, of Taft Avenue on a felony warrant for three counts of theft at 9:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Cottage Lane.
Murvel L.L.B. Brown, 27, of Townsend Place for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years), interfering/obstructing and speeding (10 mph over) at 12:19 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Seymour Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Jessica I. Maldonado, 42, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Nationway and Logan Avenue.
Jordyn D. Duran, 27, of East Sixth Street for misdemeanor DUI with a child passenger (combination of drugs and alcohol, first in 10 years), and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Natrona County, and a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and reckless endangering out of Albany County at 10:25 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Nationway and Logan Avenue.
Nickolas L. Woske, 30, of Concord Road for misdemeanor public intoxication and unlawful use of 911 emergency reporting system at 8:37 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Carla M. Salyards, 41, of Atlantic Drive for misdemeanor DUI (first in 10 years) at 6:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ridge Road and East Pershing Boulevard.
Adrienne L. Moyte, 40, of West Jefferson Road for misdemeanor DUI (first in 10 years) and open container at 6:18 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Stinson Avenue.
Julian E. Gonzales, 22, of West Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Kevin A. Ohlberg, 35, of West Ninth Street on two felony counts of sale/delivery of methamphetamine and one felony count of possession of marijuana at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Ninth Street and Thomas Avenue.
Jennifer M. Martin, 33, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear out of Albany County and probation violation out of Natrona County at 3:53 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of East 17th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Wayne Snelling, 43, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for fighting/riotous conduct at 6:50 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Joseph N. Paredes, 29, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.
Alexander M. Moore, 32, of Laramie for two misdemeanor counts of public intoxication at 2:40 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob R. Bahner, 21, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:08 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Eurisa G. Marquez, 28, of Taft Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of South Avenue B-6.
Scott D. Bressette, 56, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court, on a felony warrant for unlawful entry into an occupied structure, and on a misdemeanor warrant for battery (touching in a rude manner) at 4:03 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Natalie B. Seymore, 38, of Frontier Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 3:57 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Angelique M. Young-Fritzler, 49, of Hot Springs Avenue on a misdemeanor probation/parole violation arrest without a warrant at 3:16 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jayme M. Russell, 30, of East Prosser Road for taking contraband into a penal/correctional facility, a felony, at 11:19 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail; and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:53 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, on a city court order at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Leigha A. Stewart, 24, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 8:53 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road; and for taking contraband into a penal/correctional facility, a felony, at 8:53 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Deanna R. Ketcham, 24, of East Prosser Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay, a felony warrant for felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor warrants for possession of marijuana and criminal entry at 7:35 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Mark B. Lohman Jr., 37, transient, on a felony warrant for shoplifting (third offense) out of Cheyenne County, Nebraska, and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South College Drive.
Rick J. Wickert, 46, of South Avenue B-6 for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) and driving without a license at 12:09 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Allison Road.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Lona M. Welch, 40, of Smoking Oak Road for misdemeanor DUI (combination drugs and alcohol), possession of a controlled substance and lane use violation at 4:09 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 8 on Wyoming Highway 211.
Joshua P. Bolster, 35, of Brighton, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) and possession of methamphetamine at 8:40 a.m. Friday at mile marker 7 on northbound Interstate 25.
Dylan A. Prahl, 29, of Torrington for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Adams County, Colorado, at 11 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 361 on U.S. Highway 30.
Kyle A. Rozell, 33, of Ketcham Road for felony possession of a controlled substance (powder form), taking controlled substance into jail and intent to distribute controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), interference with a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, open container in vehicle and lack of valid registration/plates at 3:27 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 11 on I-25.