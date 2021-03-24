Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kolten L. Heath, 23, of Arp Avenue for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay out of Park County, Wyoming, at 10 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Danielle J. McQueen, 32, transient, for felony property destruction, felony possession of heroin, and for the misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, theft and interference with a peace officer at 6:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Jamie C. Sheeks, 34, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of being violent/tumultuous to property, unlawful entry onto property and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 5:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Russell A. Merchen, 58, of 18th Street for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence (subsequent conviction), driving under suspension (subsequent violations) and failure to maintain lane at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Van Lennen Avenue.
Aaron C. Barbre, 35, of Madison Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:09 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 49, transient, for felony burglary (articles from a vehicle) and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Gigi A. Lemaster, 44, of Spring Creek Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor interfering/obstructing at 12:38 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Christina Sheeks, 41, of Rawlins, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor NCIC hold at 7:53 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
John D. Hill, 34, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 12 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Kendra M. Scott, 38, of Second Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Fontenelle Circle.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
David A. Ring, 47, of Allison Road on a felony arrest for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 4:08 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Christina L. Counts, 36, of Happy Jack Road on a misdemeanor warrant for unauthorized use out of Natrona County, Wyoming, at 3:44 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Chad A. Valladares, 31, of Minatare, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor court order at 1:09 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Joy K. Laub, 28, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Laramie Count District Court at 11:29 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Aaron J. Jackson, 34, of Evans, Colorado, for the misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, violation of a protection order and interference with a peace officer at an unknown time Sunday at mile marker 1 on U.S. Route 85.
Paul L. Scarlett, 35, of Columbus, Nebraska, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.