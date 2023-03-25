Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Sandra S. Voelker, 72, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 6:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Van Lennen Avenue.
Brandon C. Serini, 37, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form at 6:11 p.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Kaycee M. Hecht, 25, of Murray Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at a redacted address.
Jenna R. Martinez, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting at 12:29 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jason R. Hellings, 42, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and shoplifting at 4:20 a.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Tyler T. Sandoval, age redacted, transient, for misdemeanor giving false identity at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Central Avenue.
James R. Christensen, 31, of Chrysler Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Vincent L. Munoz, 62, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:22 a.m. Wednesday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Delina M. Pimentel, 43, of 18th Street for misdemeanor interfering with a peace officer (no injury) and child endangering (health) at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Rogelio G. Pantoja Alonso, 48, of Broken Wheel Court for misdemeanor domestic assault at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Morrie Avenue and East Fox Farm Road.
Aisha F. Duarte-Tucke, 20, of McGovern Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at a redacted address.
Jason R. Hellings, 42, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Gregory G. Snyder, 60, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear on original charges of public intoxication (13 counts), open container of alcohol (5 counts), disturbance of property (4 counts) and one county of indecent exposure at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
William A. Nicholson, 18, of Cheyenne Place for felony burglary (vehicle, parts/accessories) and conspiracy at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Bent Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Patryk D. Aumiller, 27, of Gordon Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Burt L. Knapp, 58, of Fourth Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under the influence at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Ashley L. Brown, 24, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of failure to provide liability insurance at 9:25 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Savanna A. Leflet, 35, of Fox Farm Road on felony charges of endangering a child (around meth use) and possession of a Schedule II narcotic; misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension (subsequent violations), possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, no liability insurance, no vehicle registration and a seatbelt violation; and on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Abby N. Delf, 34, of Las Vegas on felony warrants for sale/delivery of Schedule III narcotics and bringing a controlled substance/liquor into the jail, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:57 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony D. True, 34, of South Greeley Highway on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 10:31 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Margaret E. Muir, 25, of East Eighth Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Addie M. Micari, 41, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Jaiden A.J. Mair, 21, of Mallard Lane, Burns, on a felony warrant for aggravated assault on a pregnant woman (serious injury and/or with a weapon) and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
William J. Kirkpatrick, 37, of Turk Avenue on a felony warrant for theft at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kenneth D. Rushing, 50, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jay T. Maskell, 45, of Hillsborough, N.C., for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance in plant form and speeding at 9:21 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 369 on eastbound Interstate 80.