Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Sabrina A. Logan, 27, of Atkins Street for felony aggravated assault (threatening with a weapon) at 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Garrett Street.
Chrystal A. Brown, 43, of Briar Court on a felony NCIC hold at 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West College Drive and Etchepare Drive.
Anne M. Mawk, 32, of Thomes Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Elliot J. Black, 38, of Tyler Place for misdemeanor public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Kyle Ziemer, 32, of East Ninth Street for felony aggravated vehicular homicide (driving under the influence), felony driving under the influence with serious bodily injury and misdemeanor duty to stop at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Devon J. Swan, 26, of Tate Road for misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, red light violation, duty to stop upon colliding with an unattended vehicle/property, littering and interference with a peace officer, and on a misdemeanor warrant for interference and criminal entry out of Natrona County at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of Sunrise Hills Drive.
Ray P. Robinson, 58, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor interference with an emergency call at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Melvin J. Watson Jr., 28, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Ogallala Place.
Anne M. Mawk, 32, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Trinity Montoya, 30, of West Fourth Street for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor simple assault at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Dillon Avenue.
Robert A. Rodriguez, 48, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Eighth Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Thomas M. Nace, 39, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Thomas M. Nace, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Tiffany P. Sonneland, 35, of Hanson Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:06 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Noah R. Brunner, 21, of Bevans Street on a felony warrant for property destruction and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Nicholas A. Rierson, 30, of Seymour Avenue on a court order at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Krystle K. Pate, 36, of Williams Street for misdemeanor stalking and misdemeanor property destruction at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Paula R. Downer, 23, of Hellwig Road on a felony NCIC hold at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Nicholas J. Sheridan, 32, of East 15th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation out of Sweetwater County, Wyoming, at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Nathan M. Hilton, 24, of Sandy, Utah, for felony possession and the misdemeanor charges of possession, fleeing/eluding and two counts of speeding at 7:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.