Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Robyn L. Holroyd, 55, transient, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 8:03 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Jonathan E. Barnett, 37, of New Bedford Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:56 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West 24th Street.
Shawn G. Rowland, 46, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Chaderick C. Warneke, 46, of College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic assault at 12:12 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Deming Drive and Bent Avenue.
Marshall L. Robin, 39, of Van Lennen Avenue for misdemeanor resisting arrest and public intoxication at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East 24th Street and Van Lennen Avenue.
Steven D. Shuey, 37, of Ames Avenue for felony burglary at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East First Street and Seymour Avenue.
Leslie E. Whiteface, 36, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and reckless endangering (conduct) at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Anne M. Mawk, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Sherri A. Chrisman, 39, of Pinto Lane on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Ryan H. Lapinski, 25, of Red Hill, Pennsylvania, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Victoria L. McFarlin, 21, of Laramie Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
William T. McCurdy, 33, of East 10th Street for felony theft (use or dispose of greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Danielle M. Jackson, 34, of Ames Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 6:35 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Camelot Court.
Trista M. Wood, 44, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 6 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Federico Galvan Jr., 44, of Greeley, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:58 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway.
Lorri Niemeyer, 52, transient, on a felony warrant out of El Paso County, Colorado, for trespassing at 2:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West 17th Street and Snyder Avenue.
Victoria B. Parrish, 25, of Duff Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:25 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Brian J. Armstrong, 54, of Avenue C on a felony warrant out of Carbon County at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Missile Drive.
Christopher Bennett, 31, of Billings, Montana, on felony warrants out of Billings for robbery and contempt of court at 10:08 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Christopher A. Serna, 34, of Wasatch Street on a felony probation/parole violation arrest without a warrant at 9:55 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Joseph D. Cook Jr., 45, transient, on a felony warrant for theft (deprive of greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Juan P. Sosa, 44, of East 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension (subsequent violations) and failure to maintain lane at 1:36 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Fulgencio J. Sanchez, 49, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Angel M. Urbina, 23, of Greeley, Colorado, on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Patrick E. Cohea, 62, of Ridge Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Rick J. Wickert, 46, of Avenue B-6 on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Justin E. McMartin, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Gabriel A. Roybal, 36, of 31st Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:50 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Adam C. Ruhaak, 36, transient, for misdemeanor criminal entry at 8:18 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Drew Court.
Kyle A. Rozell, 33, of Ketcham Road on a warrant for felony theft (shoplifting, greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer with injury at 2:08 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Juan A. Galvan Jr., 40, of Central Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 10:35 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.