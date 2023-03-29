Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Fiona R. Andrews, 22, of Monroe Avenue in Carpenter on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on original charges of interference with a peace officer, theft, unlawful use of another’s credit card and four different charges stemming from three shoplifting incidents at 5:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

