Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Fiona R. Andrews, 22, of Monroe Avenue in Carpenter on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on original charges of interference with a peace officer, theft, unlawful use of another’s credit card and four different charges stemming from three shoplifting incidents at 5:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Lexus D. Casarez, 28, of Denver for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), driver’s license required, careless driving accident and open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Melton Street.
Felisha A. Jennings, 50, of 11th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of fleeing/eluding, expired/improper registration and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue.
Michael E. English, 46, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 10:47 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue.
Steven Tryon, 36, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:23 p.m. Saturday at East Fourth Street and Evans Avenue.
Chase A. Lemons, 25, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 6:34 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Adam N. Sharif, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of public intoxication at 6:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of House Avenue.
Genevieve C. Phillips, 33, of Sunset Drive for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 4 a.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jason R. Hellings, 42, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and falsely obtaining goods or service at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Ashley N. Durner, 37, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor municipal warrant for no liability insurance at 9:39 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East 17th Street.
Joshua M. Lepai, 43, of 18th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:52 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Michael A. Norwood, 48, transient, for felony burglary; on felony warrants for conspiracy and motor vehicle theft; and for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 7:31 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Lincolnway.
Amanda R. Torres, 47, of Columbus Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County Circuit Court for failure to pay, on an unserved summons out of Cheyenne Municipal Court and on a citation for failure to wear a seatbelt at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
David B. Christensen, 50, transient, for felony robbery (with injury), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:06 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Lisa L. Babcock, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of unlawful entry onto property, interfering/obstructing, DUI, suspended driver’s license, possession/use of drugs and malicious mischief at 3 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Southwest Drive.
Stephen L. Ralston, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Korey M. Sanders, 41, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of misdemeanor theft at 1:10 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Fifth Avenue.
Ronald G. Charpentier, 45, of Third Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:44 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Daniel J. Hernandez, 24, of Dallas Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of harassing phone call at 12:20 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Hope Court.
Jeremy B. Martin, 47, of O’Neil Avenue on a warrant for violating the terms of his Laramie County Veteran Treatment Court participation agreement at 11:45 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Matthew R. Drengenberg, 37, of Hot Springs Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 10:45 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Edwin Stephenson, 33, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft at 2:55 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Kennedy Road.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Martin A. Martinez Jr., 30, of Factor Lane on a felony district court warrant for failure to appear at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Factor Lane.
David Carreto, 54, of Lincolnway on felony warrants for theft, burglary and conspiracy at 8:54 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Michael E. English, 46, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:40 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Cheryl L. Carroll, 61, of Lori Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 9:38 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Moises Robles, 41, of Pitman Road on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 5 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Kelly A. Chavez, 51, transient, for misdemeanor battery-touching in a rude manner at 2:15 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Greeley Highway.
Dustin P. Bruckner, 32, of Laramie Street on two misdemeanor warrants for unlawful entry into an occupied structure, a felony warrant for failure to comply, a misdemeanor warrant for stalking/harassment and on two misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.