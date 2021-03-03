Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Carltin L. Johnson, 24, of Oxford Drive for the misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry onto property and interfering/obstructing at 11:33 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Jimmy M. Stevens, 25, of Evans Avenue for the misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry onto property and interfering/obstructing at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Fabian Carrera, 19, of North Avenue C on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:54 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of East Lincolnway.
Norman Wilson, 27, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor municipal warrant for failure to appear at 4:44 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Holly A. Whitchurch, 39, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Cleveland Avenue.
James R. Wallace, 29, of East Jefferson Road for felony driving under the influence (fourth or greater in 10 years) and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Manhattan Lane and Gardenia Drive.
Julio Diaz-Perez, 22, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry onto property and public intoxication at 9:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of West Lincolnway.
Jacob R. Bahner, 20, of Artesian Road for misdemeanor domestic battery and on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West College Drive.
Jonathan J. Haywood, 46, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry onto property and refusing to obey at 3:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Robert C. Rodriguez, 35, of Windwood Drive for the misdemeanor charges of fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Andrew P. Williams, 24, transient, on a warrant for three counts of misdemeanor theft at 9:21 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Erick R. Orozco-Renova, 25, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor city court order at 8:53 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Norman Wilson, 27, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor court order at 8:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Alaric E. Jack, 20, of 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 4:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeremiah J. Silvesan, 19, of Stinson Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 3:17 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Julia D. Big Crow, 28, of Holmes Street on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 2:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Anthony L. Gallegos, 63, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for driving under the influence of a combination of a controlled substance and alcohol at 11:36 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Eric A. Smith, 24, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor court order at 11:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Halston D. Jackson, 31, of Henderson Drive on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Aja U. Johnson, 21, of College Drive on a felony warrant for theft out of Platte County, Wyoming, at 9 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Terell M. Royal, 34, of East Ninth Street on a felony warrant conspiracy to commit forgery and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 110 block of North Greeley Highway.
Norman Wilson, 27, of King Arthur Way for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 4:28 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Nation Road and Terry Road.
Amanda M. Steele, 39, of Farthing Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8:52 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Jonathan J. Gondola, 32, of Cheyenne for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 8:20 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Maxwell Avenue.
Bryan K. Turner, 32, of Park Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 12:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Dennis G. Nelson, 51, of 12th Street on a misdemeanor court order at 12:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Levi G. Vigil, 20, of Rainbow Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:55 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Kenneth L. Waters Jr., 31, of Andra Court on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 10:29 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Emanual J. Bautista, 37, of Casper, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:10 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
David A. Schmidt, 26, of Lafayette Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:10 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Kenneth L. Waters Jr., 31, of Andra Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.