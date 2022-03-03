Editor’s note: The police blotter published in Saturday’s edition of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle stated that Vadym M. Koshman was taken into custody by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a felony court order. Court documents have since showed Koshman was charged with and convicted of a misdemeanor. The mistake was due to an error on Koshman’s booking sheet, which had been provided to the WTE by the sheriff’s office.
Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Roy L. Rangel, 49, of Williams Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and unlawful entry into a house at 9:20 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Paintbrush Court.
Kenneth D. Rushing, 49, of East Fourth Street for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 10:45 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Steven A. Guille, 31, of Dallas Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Anthony D. Turner, 60, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue.
Patrick H.J. Gill, 42, of West Lincolnway for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with injury at 8:04 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Timothy A. Zacharias, 38, of House Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Alexander Moore of Laramie on two counts of felony aggravated assault on a peace officer at 4:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Malinda A. Sanchez, 40, of Ridge Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:36 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Ridge Road and Charles Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Dustin P. Bruckner, 31, of Laramie Street on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 3:58 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Andrew L. Johnson, 39, transient, on a felony warrant out of Colorado at 11:09 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Warren Avenue and East Eighth Street.
Michael C. Dominguez, 39, of Hellwig Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:33 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Lynn D. Smithey, 71, of Greeley, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving under the influence-controlled substance and driving with a suspended license at 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 6500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jon E. Kelly, 53, of Torrington on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:02 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Andrew L. Pino, 39, transient, for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon), misdemeanor assault (battery) and interference with a peace officer (no injury), and on misdemeanor warrants for fleeing/eluding, reckless driving and speeding at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Fork Road.
Julie L. Cortez, 55, of Lampman Court for felony aggravated assault with injury, misdemeanor domestic battery and duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle/property at 11:14 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
David A. Schmidt, 27, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to pay at 3:37 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher M. Ledney, 31, of Stinson Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie Count District Court at 3:09 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jennifer E. Davidson, 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Adrian I. Smith Jr., 30, of Washington, D.C.. on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sweetwater County for failure to appear at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Vicente Soto Jr., 49, of Burns for misdemeanor DUI, possession of marijuana and driving without a valid license at 6:44 p.m. Monday at mile marker 371 on U.S. Highway 30.
Mark A. Ambrose Jr., 29, of Commerce City, Colorado, for misdemeanor eluding or attempting to flee police, violating a protection order and open container (first offense) at 3:46 p.m. Sunday at exit 13 on southbound Interstate 25.
Micah J. Reaves, 18, of Darnell Place for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, interfering with a peace officer and possession of stolen property (theft) at 10 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 370 on eastbound I-80.
Gregory T. Svitavsky, 29, of Windsor, Colorado, for felony possession of meth, possession of narcotics, misdemeanor DUI (combination drugs and alcohol, second offense), misdemeanor possession of synthetic urine and speeding at 9:53 p.m. Friday at mile marker 3 on northbound U.S. Highway 85.
Sergio Mendez Zurita, 29, of Santa Rosa, California, for felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and attempt and conspire at 7:49 a.m. Friday at mile marker 370 on eastbound I-80.