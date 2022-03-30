Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Robert W. Jahn, 41, of Gordon Road for misdemeanor domestic violation with protection order at 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South Avenue B-6; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor violation of protection order at 9:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of South Avenue B-6.
Maurice A. Bell, 38, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:13 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Richardson Court.
Joshua E. Smith, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of McCann Avenue.
Kassandra G. Catano, 24, of South Snyder Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for simple assault at 12:35 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of West Jefferson Road and Desmet Drive.
Jennifer E. Davidson, 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay/failure to comply at 8:35 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for felony theft (use or dispose of greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock), and for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, reckless endangering (conduct), failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane and interference with a peace officer without injury at 1:47 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of County Road 215 and County Road 143.
Grayson S.T. Schrock, 22, of Montalto Drive for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 4:55 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of West 23rd Street.
Dustin L. Gebhardt, 38, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, speeding, driving with a suspended license, red light violation, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and interference with a peace officer without injury, and on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 12:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and Duff Avenue.
Julius D. Brown, 34, transient, on a warrant for felony theft (greater than $1,000) and felony forgery (making) at 10:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West 18th Street.
Hunter G. Munson, 18, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and shoplifting under $100 at 10:39 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Charles R. Jolley, 26, of Artesian Road for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:59 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Ezra Zabinski, 41, unknown address, on a misdemeanor warrant for theft (deprive of less than $1,000) at 3:02 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East 21st Street.
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 31, of Hope Court for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:15 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Dennis A. Walker Jr., 55, of East Prosser Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 12:35 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and West Sixth Street.
Taysia S. Leyo, 20, of Melton Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:20 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Frank L. Roberts IV, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:10 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Jose L.A. Granados, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:40 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.
Camaro C. Blain, 23, of East 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:20 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Lincolnway.
Curvonta L. Moye, 28, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 2 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Armondo D. Butler, 33, of West 24th Street for misdemeanor driving without liability insurance; driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (first offense); open container of alcohol; speeding (18 miles per hour over); and giving false identity; on felony warrants for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and domestic battery; and on misdemeanor warrants for interference with a peace officer with no injury, destruction of property (less than $1,000), false imprisonment and joyriding (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) at 12:51 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Devin K. Charles, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Central Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
David D. Bowman, 43, of Saratoga on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Jessi R. Olson, 25, of War Admiral Road on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:49 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Chad A. Kemper, 49, of 11th Street on a felony U.S. Marshal hold on an original felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender at 6:25 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Sean L. Carson, 55, of Granite Canon on a misdemeanor court order at 5:50 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Aleisha M. Jackson, 34, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor city court order at 9 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Jayme M. Russell, 21, of Prosser Road on a felony warrant for taking a controlled substance/liquor into a penal institution and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob R. Bahner, 21, of Artesian Road on a misdemeanor warrant for fleeing/eluding at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Christopher D. Coppinger, 30, of Duff Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense in 10 years), open container of alcohol, lane use violation and speeding (7 miles per hour over) at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 4.5 on U.S. Highway 85.
James A. Roesch, 63, of Boulder, Colorado, for felony theft (possession of stolen vehicle), misdemeanor driving under the influence (incapable of safely driving), possession of marijuana, open container of alcohol, failure to maintain single lane and driving with a canceled license at 9:28 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 3 on Wyoming Highway 223.