Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Le’Darius J. Lyles, 29, transient, for violation of a protection order and domestic violence with protection order at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Randy Road.
Dorothy M. Cram, 28, of Targhee Avenue for aggravated assault with threat with a weapon and misdemeanor attempted assault-simple at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Lisa M. Pena, 37, of Gopp Court for domestic battery and on a warrant for felony theft at 6:12 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Melissa D. Goodwine, 50, of Central Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Rose D. Chavez, 60, of Greybull Avenue for domestic battery at 6:28 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Damian A. Martinez, 23, of Gordon Road for driving under the influence (DUI), possession of a open container of alcohol, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, interference with a peace officer, one-way street violation and driving with a revoked license at 12:29 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East 20th Street.
Christopher M. Prall, 36, of Harmony Lane on a warrant for failure to comply at 10:35 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Jessica A. Parsley, 38, of Pahoa, Hawaii, for felony possession of marijuana, felony sale or delivery of marijuana, impeding and following too closely at 9:15 a.m. Friday on Interstate 80 near mile marker 370.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Jessica D. Wallowingbull, 44, of Porcupine, South Dakota, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:59 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Isaiah W. Wilson, 24, of Prosser Road for domestic battery at 5:06 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Desiree N. Cobalis-Gusimat, 23, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for child endangering-drugs at 7:28 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Avenue C.
Thomas A. Connell, 31, of Laughing Road on a felony warrant for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Lorenzo M. Simental, 24, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply and on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 4:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Diana V. Valero, 24, of Loveland, Colorado, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 4:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.