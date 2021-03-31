Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Amanda M. Steele, 39, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of possession/use of methamphetamine, public intoxication and being violent/tumultuous to property at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.
Kenneth Sammons, 41, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and false imprisonment, and for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license at 9:41 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Lincolnway.
Ricky J. Dougherty, 41, transient, on a misdemeanor Wyoming warrant at 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Adam R. Asquith, 42, of East Iowa Street for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and public intoxication, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:32 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Bent Avenue.
Manuel W. Tyon, 18, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, for felony possession of marijuana at 2:55 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 361 on Interstate 80.
Ty J. Morgan, 18, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, for felony possession of marijuana at 2:55 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 361 on Interstate 80.
Nathan R. Kallevig, 18, of King Arthur Way for felony sale/delivery of schedule IV drugs, two counts of felony sale/delivery of schedule III drugs and misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance at 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 12500 block of U.S. Highway 30.
Korysa A. Shepard, 31, of Bevans Street for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer at 12:21 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Tyler A. Worley, 31, of Reed Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (second in 10 years) at 10:57 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and East 17th Street.
Thomas W. Edwards, unknown age, of Bridgeport, Texas, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Gordon S. Hart III, 42, of Parkview Drive for the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, noise disturbance (first offense) and noise disturbance (second offense) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of Parkview Drive.
Anthony Novela, 21, of Red Feather Trail for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 2:24 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East 12th Street and Ridge Road.
Amanda L. Stephens, 33, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 6:07 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Fourth Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Charles W. Mathisen, 37, of Fremont Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for violation of a protection order at 12:35 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Gina J. Scott, 38, of 12th Street on a felony hold for probation and parole violation at 9:44 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Koley J. Austin, 33, of Pasadena, Texas, on two felony NCIC holds at 9:28 a.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Randall Avenue.
Matthew J. Coon, 42, of Gering, Nebraska, for felony driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor red light violation at 4:58 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Central Avenue and West 20th Street.
Sabrina A. Logan, 27, of Atkins Street on a misdemeanor court order at 5 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Krystle K. Pate, 36, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Lisa M. Pena, 38, of Gopp Court on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:50 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Trevar A. Brown, 45, of Gordon Road for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and on a felony arrest for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 9:18 a.m. Friday at his residence.
John O. Clark, 42, of Person Road on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Elijah C. McQueen, 29, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County, Wyoming, at 9:25 p.m. Monday at mile marker 2 on southbound Interstate 25.
Brittany L. Windholz, 35, of Evans, Colorado, on a felony NCIC hold at 10:33 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 364 on westbound Interstate 80.
Brian A. Garcia, 54, of Pleasant Valley Trail for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence (second in 10 years), careless driving, driving with a suspended license and driving without ignition interlock at 7:48 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East First Street.
Michael E. Trujillo Jr., 26, of 15th Street for felony possession of a controlled substance (pill form), misdemeanor possession of marijuana (plant form), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member, and on misdemeanor warrants for eluding, careless driving, theft and property destruction at 12 p.m. Friday at mile marker 363 on U.S. Highway 30.
Jackson K. Woods, 21, of Willow Drive for felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (powder form) at 12 p.m. Friday at mile marker 363 on U.S. Highway 30.