Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ashton D. Culley, 24, of McCann Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at Ridge Road and Dell Range Boulevard.
Ryan M. Bennett, 32, of Vosler Place for felony forgery-making at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday at South Greeley Highway and East College Drive.
Cody L.M. Harris, 28, of Shoshoni Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply and for misdemeanor speeding at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday at East Pershing Boulevard and T-Bird Drive.
Jessica Y. Littlefield, 34, of East Lincolnway for felony burglary (articles from a vehicle) at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Parker C. Ewig, 31, of Pioneer Avenue on a felony warrant for domestic battery at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Sunset Drive and East Carlson Street.
Derick J. Archibeque, 38, transient, for misdemeanor violent-tumultuous to property, disturbing peace/property, resisting arrest and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Marco I. Soto, 19, of Clubhouse Lane for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Zachary J. Hernandez, 41, transient, for felony aggravated assault threat with a weapon and felony kidnapping (inflict bodily injury on or terrorize the victim or another) at 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Avenue C.
Troy J. Shepard, 50, of Bevans Street on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Ariel A. Philippi, 25, transient, on a felony district court warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Tura Parkway.
Henry D. Resler Jr., 39, transient, on a felony district court warrant for failure to comply and on a misdemeanor district court warrant for failure to appear for an arraignment at 12:10 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Tura Parkway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Derrek D. McNally, 33, of Arp Avenue on a misdemeanor district court warrant for failure to appear at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday at South Greeley Highway and East College Drive.
Shania M. McMickell, 27, of Whitney Road on felony warrants for theft, burglary and two counts of conspiracy at 7:29 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Devin G. Martinez, 24, of 21st Street on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert L. Burchett, 56, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 4900 block of Ridge Road.
Anthony J. Estrada, 30, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Andy M. Lovato, 26, of College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Charles R. Jolley, 27, of Artesian Road on a felony district court warrant for failure to comply at 12:31 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Greenway Street.