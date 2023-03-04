Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Jesse A. Garcia Serna, 23, of Fillmore Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol), careless driving accident and possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) at 10:13 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus