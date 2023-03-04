Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jesse A. Garcia Serna, 23, of Fillmore Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol), careless driving accident and possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) at 10:13 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Gene J. Meketuk, 68, of Baltic Road for DUI (alcohol) at 2:37 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Linda D. Erwin, 58, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor probation violation at 1:18 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Matthew C. Martinez, 32, of Dillon Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of strangulation of a household member, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply with an original charge of protection order violation, failure to appear on the charge of protection order violation and violation of a protection order at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Nigel D. Latham, 39, of Capitol Avenue for felony possession of heroin-type cocaine and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.
Benito I. Loneman, 39, of Bent Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:22 a.m. Thursday at Central Avenue and West Fifth Street.
Ian R. Lambert-Martin, 21, of West 31st Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of a powdery substance at 12:52 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Jedaiah W. Sneed, 42, of East First Avenue on a felony warrant for theft and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:06 a.m. Thursday at West Second Avenue and Moore Avenue.
Frank A. Trujillo Sr., 56, of College Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday at West Fifth Street and Carey Avenue.
Israel E. Zegiel, 41, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, disturbing the peace/property and giving a false identity at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Daniel L. Ortiz, 24, of Pebrican Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, interference with a peace officer (no injury), expired or improper registration, no driver’s license and failure to comply at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Snyder Avenue.
Dustin J. Doyle, 31, of Parkview Drive for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Tyler J. Hill, 25, of Teal Lane in Burns on a misdemeanor warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for bond revocation on an original charge of burglary at 4:04 a.m. Wednesday at East Ninth Street and Seymour Avenue.
Jaelynn D. Big Medicine, 20, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor domestic battery, strangulation of a household member and on a misdemeanor warrant for simple assault at 3:52 a.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jerome M. Bircumshaw, 27, of McComb Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to stop at a flashing red light at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday at West Eighth Avenue and Capitol Avenue.
Shania M. McMickell, 27, of Whitney Road on a felony warrant out of Laramie County District Court for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for failure to comply on an original charge of public intoxication, as well as a shoplifting citation, at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Jessica L. Jensen, 39, transient, for disturbing the peace/property at 11:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 3800 block of Greenway Street.
Sawyer N. Morrison, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for unauthorized use of a vehicle at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday at Campbell Avenue and East 15th Street.
Joey R. Easterwood, 33, of Mountain Road for misdemeanor criminal trespass, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession of a marijuana-type drug at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Sixth Street; also arrested by Laramie County Sheriffs Deputies on a misdemeanor warrant failure to comply on an original charge of domestic battery at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
David R. Herrera Jr., 22, of East Lincolnway for felony burglary at 3 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Jessica R. Banks, 32, of 13th Street for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday at Hot Springs Avenue and Chestnut Drive.
Bernadette M. Herrera, 47, of East Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Michael A. Lane, 60, of Denver on two felony warrants for forgery-making and a felony warrant for theft at 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jericho A. Richardson, 22, of Prairie Dog Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Kenneth L. Sammons, 43, of Walker Lane on a felony district court warrant for bond revocation for an original charge of theft at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Keelan Noel, 24, of Mapleton, Illinois, for felony stolen vehicle at 6:35 a.m. Thursday in the Walmart parking lot on Livingston Avenue.