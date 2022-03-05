Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Rainey S. Wittig, 42, of Farthing Road for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Daylan T. Medley, 41, transient, for misdemeanor burning/failure to extinguish at 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 24, transient, for felony interference with a peace officer (injury), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:29 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Eighth Street.
Travis M. Lilly, 28, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form and on a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:30 a.m. Thursday at West Lincolnway and Bent Avenue.
Lukas M. Romsa, 29, of Albin for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:29 a.m. Thursday at West Lincolnway and Bent Avenue.
Chase A. Lemons, 24, of Stinson Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and shoplifting at 12:15 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Troy M. Painter, 27, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday at South Greeley Highway and Julianna Road; also arrested by Laramie County Sheriff's deputies for felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form and possession of a marijuana-type drug at the same time and location.
Richard L. Gutierrez Jr., 55, of O'Neil Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (third in 10 years) at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Shawn G. Rowland, 46, of Myers Court for misdemeanor property destruction and domestic battery at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Adam J. Rios, 34, of Rainbow Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Crook Avenue.
Ryan D. Kullrich, 47, of Superior Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Joshua A. Frescas, 32, of Mountain Road on a felony warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at an unknown time Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Sharon J. Scott, 69, of South Pass Trail for misdemeanor DUI, careless driving, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change, no liability insurance and interference with a peace officer (injury) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Morrie Avenue and East Fifth Street.
Kristin N. Saenz, 35, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 6:43 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Thomas Road.
Sergio Rodriguez, 38, of Denver on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:57 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph L. Morehead, 55, of Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:45 a.m. Thursday at South Greeley Highway and East Jefferson Road.
Felipita A. Maldonado, 21, of Pershing Pointe Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for child endangering (health) at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Kenneth L. Smith Jr., 41, of Avenue C-3 on two misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and a misdemeanor warrant for battery-touching in a rude manner at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Benjamin P. Corsaro, 35, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Janelle R. Leonard, 49, of Barberry Ridge on two misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Natasha J. Patnode, 33, of West 25th Street on a felony hold out of Jackson County, Colorado, and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Zachary H. White, 24, of Chicksaw Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Sergio Mendez-Zurita, 29, of Santa Rosa, California, on a felony hold for immigration violations at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jonathan L. Lupercio Martinez, 28, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), failure to maintain lane and possession of a controlled substance in plant form at 10:44 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 7 on northbound Interstate 25.
Kagen C. Meyer, 21, of Pierce Avenue for misdemeanor DUI, possession of a controlled substance, failure to provide proof of insurance, open container of alcohol and speeding at 8:59 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 6 on U.S. Highway 85.
Sarah J. Thomas, 46, of Eaton, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI, failure to maintain lane and driver's view or controls obstructed at 12:19 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 2 on U.S. Highway 85.
Grady L. Peoples, 49, of House Avenue for felony delivery of methamphetamine and possession of meth, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of fentanyl and possession of heroin at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 7 on northbound I-25.