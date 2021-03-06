Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Anthony D. West, 36, of East Fifth Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 3 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East 10th Street.
Jimmy S. Smith, 30, of Education Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:28 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Trent Court.
Joseph D. Myrum, 42, of Saratoga Street, for the misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, interference with a peace officer and interference with an emergency call at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of Green River Place.
Jason Hellings, 40, of South Fork Road for misdemeanor shoplifting, on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:52 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
Gary L. Villeneuve, 38, of Kennedy Drive on a felony hold for probation/parole violation without a warrant and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Mari L. Lojka, 38, of Myers Court on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 10:49 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Gregg Way.
Hailey M. Priddy, 23, of 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Rick J. Wickert, 45, of Thomes Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery out of Platte County, Wyoming, at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Brian L. Bell, 49, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and malicious mischief at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Evans Avenue.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 49, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Albany County, Wyoming, at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Lauren E. Miller, 37, transient, for felony destruction of property at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West Lincolnway.
Anthony R. Merrill, 41, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, refusing to obey, fighting/riotous conduct and unlawful entry onto property at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of New Bedford Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Nickolas B. Bolejack, 20, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft and felony burglary at 4:06 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Roger W. Allen, 60, of Frontier Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Javier E. Torralba II, 25, of Williams Street for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Division Avenue.
Eddie L. Spigner Jr., 47, of Campfire Trail on a felony court order at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Andrea D. Persinger, 25, of Lampman Court on a felony arrest for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Wyatt D. Lamb, 27, of Desmet Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Theotis A. Roberts, 48, of Casper, Wyoming, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Norman Wilson, 27, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Larry A. Turner Jr., 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Joseph M. Wicks, 43, of Gillette, Wyoming, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (first offense in 10 years), driving without a valid license and speeding at 5:59 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 22 on southbound Interstate 25.
William T. McCurdy, 33, of East 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay out of Platte County, Wyoming, at an unspecified time Thursday at mile marker six on U.S. Route 85.
Adan A. De La Cruz, 32, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without headlamps at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Parsons Avenue and West Fifth Street.
Darwin A. Ponce Alvarado, 21, of Ceres, California, for felony possession of marijuana and felony possession with intent to deliver at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday on Roundtop Road.
Russell B. Seligman, 44, of North Royalton, Ohio, for felony possession of marijuana and felony possession with intent to deliver at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday at marker 360 on eastbound Interstate 80.