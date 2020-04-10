Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Tucker D. Wirfel, 33, of 17th Street on a DUI/Drug Court hold at 4 p.m. Wed-nesday in the 1100 block of East Lincolnway.
Traquevis D. Hardy, 42, of Lithonia, Georgia, on a warrant for failure to appear out of Adams County, Colorado, at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 37, transient for felony motor vehicle theft at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Jeffrey A. Hagstrom, 52, of East 17th Street on a warrant for failure to appear at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Brittany M. Tacadina, 25, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with a community correctional facility and on a felony hold for probation/parole violation at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday at Cheyenne Tran-sitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Jessi R. Olson, 23, of West Sixth Street on a mis-demeanor warrant for failure to comply, on a mis-demeanor warrant out of Albany County and for misdemeanor shoplifting at 6 p.m. April 3 in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Le’Darius J. Lyles, 29, of Dey Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie County jail.
Brandon W. Beck, 36, of Hirst Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 10 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie County jail.
Allen C. Trump, 48, of South Fork Road for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie County jail.
Brandon M. Adams, 29, transient, for felony burglary and misdemeanor theft at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie County jail.
Zachary M. Munoz, 29, of Sundance Lane on a felony warrant for shoplifting at 9:30 a.m. at Laramie County jail.
Makenzee R. Fagenbush, 20, of Welchester Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday at Ridge Road and Storey Boulevard.
Jeffrey A. Hagstrom, 52, of Farthing Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at East Pershing Boulevard and Foster Avenue.
Jerry L. Woods Jr., 29, of West Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Alicia M. Padilla, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for breach of peace at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Joseph R. Mitchell, 42, of Avenue C-1 for driving under the influence (DUI) and on misdemeanor warrants for property destruction and probation violation at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday at Morrie Avenue and East Fifth Street.
Cory J. Huckfeldt, 21, of La Cresta Lane for DUI and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East College Drive.
Le’Darius J. Lyles, 29, of Dey Avenue on a mis-demeanor warrant for failure to comply at 6:37 p.m. Monday at Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Lachrisa R. Duran, 35, of McFarland Avenue for DUI, driving under suspension and open container of alcohol in a vehicle at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 12 on Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack Road).