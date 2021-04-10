Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kelly A. Chavez, 49, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 11:57 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Lincolnway.
Anne M. Mawk, 32, transient, on a felony NCIC warrant at 9:52 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Dwight R. Sullivan, 56, of West 10th Street for the misdemeanor charges of refusing to obey, unlawful entry onto property and fighting/riotous conduct at 8:05 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West 10th Street.
Jonathan S. Price, 43, of Salmon, Idaho, for the misdemeanor charges of fighting/riotous conduct, public intoxication, interference with a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance at 4:53 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
John D. Hill, 34, of Evans Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 2:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Fifth Street and Deming Boulevard.
Bernard T. Garrison, 27, transient, on a felony NCIC hold at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Interstates 25 and 80.
Xavier L. Dyess, 21, of West 17th Street for felony third-degree arson at 11 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Andre Gunn, 22, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and on a felony NCIC hold at 1:40 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Nationway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Jackson T. Nichols, 28, of Vosler Place on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Dawn D. Roe, 53, of South Fork Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to comply at 9:05 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Dustin S. Swinford, 41, of Laramie, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting out of Sheridan County, Wyoming, at 7:02 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Dustin S. Swinford, 41, of Laramie, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Vernon R. Tennant, 34, of Adams Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
William D. Oaks, 40, of Road 214 on a felony NCIC hold at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jessie L. Kretz, 29, of East 17th Street on a felony U.S. Marshal hold at 7:51 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Warlance Ironshell, 40, of Factor Lane for felony property destruction at 5 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Factor Lane.
Tonya R. Batson, 41, of Division Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:45 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Bobby L. Hinsley Jr., 39, of Targhee Road on a felony warrant for probation violation and two misdemeanor warrants for defrauding a drug screening at 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Westland Road.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Berl D. Jackson, 80, of Thomas Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving at about 12 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 6 on State Highway 212.