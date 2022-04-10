Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Amy D. Manzanares, 35, of East Pershing Boulevard for misdemeanor domestic battery, interference with a peace officer without injury and simple assault on a police officer at 7 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 33, transient, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Latalia C. Carson, 42, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street; and for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Tillman H. Dickson, 30, of Terry Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Windmill Road.
Michael R. Skretteberg, 51, transient, for misdemeanor entering into/on other person’s property and malicious mischief at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ames Avenue and Parsley Boulevard; and for misdemeanor entering into/on other person’s property at 4:25 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ames Avenue and Parsley Boulevard.
Kimberly S. Adams, 50, of East Fourth Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 12 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Bruce D. Teitel, 63, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Frankie E. Boyd Jr., unknown age, of 27th Street for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property, fighting/riotous conduct and interfering/obstructing, and on a misdemeanor municipal warrant at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Jim Dement, 58, of Sterling, Colorado, for misdemeanor entering into/on another person’s property at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Henry Gonzales, 47, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property, possession of marijuana and interfering/obstructing at 10:22 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Campstool Road and Logan Avenue.
Karlee M. Cartwright, 27, of Gordon Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:25 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Teton Street and Morrie Avenue.
Rachel V. Hernandez, 44, of East Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:58 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Patrick M. Jimenez, 35, of East Ninth Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:45 p.m. Monday at East Ninth Street and Russell Avenue.
Jonathan C. Chavez, 35, of Reed Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), unlawful entry into occupied structure and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 4:02 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Seventh Street.
Crystal F. Parker, 43, of East Prosser Road for felony burglary at 3:59 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
Julia E. Tate, 37, transient on a felony warrant for failure to appear out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 1:26 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Christopher M. Ledney, 31, of Hynds Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and rude, improper or indecent behavior at 1:26 p.m. in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Cleophus G. Moore, 36, of West 25th Street on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with injury at 11 a.m. Monday at East 25th Street and Morrie Avenue.
Mark A. Sisco, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:40 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
David A. Schmidt, 28, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West 10th Street.
Jeffrey T. Bailey, 42, of Snowy River Road for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Utah Street.
Nathaniel K. Gunn, 20, of Pinto Lane for misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (joyriding) at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Benjamin J.G. Woodworth, 31, of Interstate 80 Service Road for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 4:36 p.m. Monday in the 50 block of Interstate 25 Service Road.
Ernesto J. Mata, 42, of Cody Lane on a felony court order at 2:55 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Derrick L. Smith, 25, of Laramie, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:49 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jay D. O’Brien, 36, of Laramie, on misdemeanor warrants for property destruction and simple assault at 2:49 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Randolph K. Urquidez, 63, of Sparks Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Tracy D. Hoops, 47, of Maryland Court on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member (serious injury) and misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, aggravated assault with injury, fleeing/eluding, careless driving, speeding and failure to stop at a stop sign at 9:21 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jessey M. Hardee-Smith, 28, of Tower Junction Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and controlled substance and open container of alcohol at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 10 on northbound Interstate 25.
Timothy B. Duke, 34, of Lunsford Drive for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, failure to have required mirrors and possession of a controlled substance in powder form, and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for failure to pay child support at 2:30 p.m. Monday at an unknown location in Laramie County.