Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Mynh The Tran, 32, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:20 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Joseph A. Girone, 26, of Pattison Avenue for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, interfering/obstructing and selling drug paraphernalia at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulvard.
Leslie E. Whiteface, 37, of Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:25 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
James A. Sterkel, 45, of Gering, Nebraska, for misdemeanor failure to pay and probation violation at 5 a.m. Sunday at East 29th Street and Central Avenue.
Omar J. Nunez, 35, of Redmond Road for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and disturbing the peace/property at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Viola M. Kills Crow Indian, 33, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 2:23 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Pedro A. Fernandez, 28, of Grand Prairie, Texas, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and improper right turn at 11 p.m. Saturday at Vandehei Avenue and Interstate 25.
Aleisha M. Jackson, 35, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor shoplifting at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Paula D. Bell, 43, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Yellowstone Road.
Breanna M. Bickerstaff, 33, transient, for misdemeanor interference with an officer (no injury; on felony warrants for burglary, conspiracy and theft; on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of fighting; and on two outstanding summons from Cheyenne Municipal Court at 2:28 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Tracy D. Curbelo, 54, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor DUI and headlight out at 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Lincolnway.
Casey D. Martin, 26, of Atlantic Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of failure to appear for possession of amphetamine and shoplifting at 2:13 a.m. Saturday at Logan Avenue and East 10th Street.
Dewayne X. Walker, 26, of Ridge Road for felony burglary at 12:25 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of King Arthur Way.
Mercadez A. Montoya, 26, transient for misdemeanor giving false identification and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of shoplifting, interference with a peace officer and giving false identification at 8 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Oak Court.
Laura A. Springer, 47, of Whitney Road for misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug and possession of a controlled substance (liquid form) at 7:12 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Charles L. Anaya, 31, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 7 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Travis L. Hepner, 38, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance at 6:51 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of East 18th Street.
James D. Peck, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystallized, 3 grams or less), no auto insurance, driving with a canceled license and improper registration at 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Jason S. Comstock, 48, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container of alcohol at 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West 17th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Aubrea A. Valencia, 31, of Converse Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (with a child passenger) and turning from center lane at 11:05 p.m. Sunday at East Lincolnway and Big Horn Avenue.
Jess I. Allred, 38, of Toni Road on a felony warrant from the Wyoming Department of Corrections for unlawful entry into an occupied structure and on a misdemeanor Campbell County warrant for escape from a halfway house at 1:18 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Jacob J. Merrell, 41, of Hawthorne Drive for misdemeanor DUI and expired or improper registration at 2:04 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Charles E. Bunning, 51, of 23rd Avenue on a felony warrant for destruction of property at 4:15 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Central Avenue.
Garret C. Smith, 30, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony unlawful entry into an occupied structure, burglary and child abuse (physical; minor injury), and for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance; with child passenger) at 10:18 a.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.