Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jennifer M. Martin, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:43 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Antoine Bushnell, 24, transient, for misdemeanor lack of vehicle registration; no liability insurance; driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license; driving under the influence (controlled substance, second in 10 years); and possession/use of methamphetamine at 10:55 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East 17th Street and Pebrican Avenue.
Brittney M. Bird, 26, of Central Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Madelena R. Salazar, 27, of Edgewater Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 2:12 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Meadowland Drive and Edgewater Avenue.
Roland C. French, 48, of Myers Court for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Hugur Avenue.
Wade M.M. Prehn, 47, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor refusing to obey at 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Amanda L. Demoss, 45, of McCann Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Greeley, Colorado, at 6:47 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, resisting arrest, pedestrian darting, refusing to obey and public intoxication at 12:05 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Warren Avenue and East 18th Street.
Travis C. McCullough, 32, of Murray Road for misdemeanor giving false identity, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation out of Colorado at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Duane H. Garrett, 50, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and expired or improper registration at 2:19 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Apache Street and Hickory Place.
Maurice A. Bell, 38, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Carlson Street.
Bruce D. Teitel, 63, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 9:44 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Farrah A. Cruz-Miller, 34, of Dillon Avenue for misdemeanor refusal to ID to police officer and resisting arrest at 8:32 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Joshua D. Wallace, 31, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Stinner Road and Hynds Boulevard.
David R. Herrera Sr., 46, of Frontier Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:23 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Warren Avenue.
Jessica D. Saldana-Wenner, 39, of Reese Road on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine at 10:50 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne Public Safety Center, 415 W. 18th St.
Troy J. Shepard, 49, of McCann Avenue for felony motor vehicle theft and forgery (making), and for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance (suspected fentanyl) at 7:18 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Birch Place and East Pershing Boulevard.
Brian N. Davis, 44, of East Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:58 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of West Lincolnway.
Paul A. Lucero Sr., 56, of Pebrican Avenue for felony DUI (subsequent conviction) and misdemeanor fleeing/eluding at 8:51 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 31, of McCann Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 5 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Christian A. Chaparro, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Tiffany Potter, 36, of Whitney Road on a probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Elysia M. Norris, 26, of Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for fighting/riotous conduct at 9:50 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:40 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Stephanie R. Jackson, 34, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 3:40 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Converse Avenue.
Sarah M. Contreras, 35, of Yucaipa, California, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:58 a.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive.
Hannah Y.R. Mattox, 25, of Kingham Drive for misdemeanor giving false identity and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:02 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North College Drive and Campstool Way.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Nicole L. Lawson, 39, of Gordon Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay, a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation and three misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Roswell Bridger, 69, of Avenue C for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving without an operating/certified interlock device and driving under suspension (subsequent violations) at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Randal T. Madrid, 31, of Cody on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Maria V. Vest, 51, of 17th Street on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 2:21 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office.
Alicia M. Padilla, 41, of Van Lennen Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:55 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of South College Drive.
Jeffrey A. Hagstrom, 54, of Carpenter on a warrant for four counts of felony forgery (making), three counts of felony theft (deprive of more than $1,000 or firearm/livestock), two counts of felony conspiracy and one count of misdemeanor theft (deprive of less than $1,000) at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jaidin A.J. Mair, 20, of Livingston Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:25 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Megan E. Mceachron, 33, of Little Valley Trail for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) and failure to drive within single lane at 9:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Fox Farm Road and House Avenue.
Cortaevius Williams, 23, of Moran Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants out of Platte County for failure to pay at 9:31 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 1 on U.S. Highway 85.