Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Olan C. Martin, 39, transient, for interference with a peace officer and on a felony warrant for a parole violation at 10:28 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of West Lincolnway.
Cory A. Frenick, 38, of Casper for felony possession of cocaine at 7:54 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of West Lincolnway.
David G. Nesbitt, 54, transient, for public intoxication at 7:13 p.m. Monday at West 17th Street and Capitol Avenue.
Kayden G. Ashby, 18, of Kelley Drive for felony possession of a schedule IV controlled substance at 6:15 p.m.. Monday at his residence.
Keith Foley, 31, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:54 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested on misdemeanor warrants for theft, failure to appear in Laramie County and failure to appear in Albany County at 4:52 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of East Lincolnway.
Carissa M. McDaniel, 21, transient on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at noon Sunday in the 5800 block of Converse Avenue.
Terrance N. Thomas, 46, of College Drive for driving under the influence (DUI) at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Diane L. Miller, 57, of West Leisher Road for domestic battery at 3:25 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Michael C. Kreuzer, 55, of West 15th Street for DUI and open container of alcohol at 10:52 p.m. Saturday at Logan Avenue and East 19th Street.
Robert J. Glasgow, 63, of Westland Road on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sweetwater County at 4 p.m. Saturday at Ames Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Julieann M. Roybal, 35, of East 13th Street for domestic battery at 4 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
Robert S. Lovato, 30, of Murray Road for unsafe lane change, no liability insurance, a felony warrant for theft, two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant for battery touching in a rude manner at 6:12 p.m. Friday at East Sixth Street and Campstool Road.
Kayla A. Moody, 32, transient, on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance (third time or more), a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply and four misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 12:23 p.m. Friday at House Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Jason D. Stratton, 37, of East Prosser Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 12:03 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Bobby N. Jolly, 34, of East 12th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with community corrections at 10:20 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Nicodemus D. Clawson, 23, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (with injury), misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:45 a.m. Friday at Larkspur and Luckie roads.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Daniel J. Kubica, 37, of Gillette for felony possession of schedule I and II narcotics, felony possession of a schedule II narcotic and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 7:26 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Carissa M. McDaniel, 21, transient, for unlawful entry onto property at 6:09 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Bernard T. Garrison, 27, transient, on a city court order at 6 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob L. Hutchins, 27, of Copperville Road for a felony probation violation at 1:20 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Gabriel Villalva, 29, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 10:38 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Paul L. Brumage, 36, of Van Lennen Avenue on a felony warrant for probation and parole violation at 10 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Leisher Road.
Jeffery Mitchell, 59, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 8:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Charles R. Jolley, 25, of Artesian Road for felony assault on a pregnant woman and misdemeanor failure to pay at 12:20 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Eric A. Wood, 54, of Canyon Drive for misdemeanor DUI at 12:50 a.m. Saturday at County Road 124 and County Road 220.
Nathan R. Kallevig, 18, of King Arthur Way on felony warrants for sale or delivery of schedule IV drugs and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Vince Patino, 31, of West Eighth Street on a felony hold for probation and parole arrest without a warrant at 10:47 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Aric M. Gibbons, 33, of East 22nd Street on a felony hold for probation and parole arrest without a warrant and on misdemeanor warrants for probation and failure to pay at 9:47 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Alex D. Sandoval, 21, of Murray Road on four misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 8:20 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Curvonta L. Moye, 27, of Trent Court on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:07 p.m. Monday at milepost 1 on Wyoming Highway 219.