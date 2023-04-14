Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Jennifer M. Martin, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of public intoxication at 2:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Cheyenne Place.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

