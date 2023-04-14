Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jennifer M. Martin, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of public intoxication at 2:13 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Cheyenne Place.
Tracy D. Curbelo, 54, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of McFarland Avenue.
Anthony J. Gello, 36, of Akes Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Willow Drive.
Jennifer L. Serrano, 42, of Farmington, New Mexico, for misdemeanor reckless endangering (conduct), driving with a suspended license, possession of a dangerous drug and being under the influence of a controlled substance at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Kaleb D. Martin, 23, of a redacted address for misdemeanor domestic assault at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted address.
Marvell E. Evans, 26, of Randy Road for felony theft, fraud/identity theft, interference with a peace officer (with injury) and fleeing/eluding at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Randy Road.
Michael A. Bleakley, 41, of First Avenue for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 10:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Timothy J. Dawson, 46, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Southwest Drive.
Eleazar Cervantes, 35, of Donna, Texas, for misdemeanor public intoxication and refusing to obey at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday at Capitol Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Jennifer G. Summers, 52, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8 p.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Derick J. Archibeque, 38, transient, for misdemeanor being under the influence of a controlled substance at 11:47 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Dunn Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
John E. Sanders, 44, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant out of Johnson County for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Trent B. Dean, 47, of East Pershing Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay child support at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Isaiah A. Valero, 28, of Terry Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of invalid certificate of title, invalid certificate of registration and license plates/temporary permit required at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Neil F. Tibbs Sr., 59, of 12th Street on a district court warrant for failure to comply with child support at 5:09 p.m. Tuesday at East Fox Farm Road and South College Drive.
Angelina M. Holland, 57, of Whitney Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Chuck A. Hodge, 35, of Teal Lane, Burns, on a felony district court warrant for failure to appear for a pro se hearing at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Rudy M. Delarosa, 32, of Continental Place for misdemeanor criminal trespass at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Hayes Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jamie R. Milam, 52, of East Third Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic battery at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 4 on northbound Interstate 25.
Enrique A. Manzanilla Beltran, 21, of Carla Drive for misdemeanor reckless driving, speeding, no driver’s license, no insurance, no registration and possession of a controlled substance (plant form, less than 3 ounces) at 2:18 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of County Road 124.