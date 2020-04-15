Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Nicholas D. Urbanski, 26, of Worland, for strangulation of a household member at 6:57 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East 19th Street.
Charles R. Jolley, 24, of Artesian Road for felony robbery with injury at noon Sunday in the 2800 block of East Lincolnway.
Carla J. Wilson, 59, of Lawrence, Kansas, for driving under the influence (DUI) at 12:05 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Yellowstone Road.
Jesus S. Moriel, 18, of Ridge Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:20 a.m. Saturday at Lincolnway and Capitol Avenue.
Donald O. Lamay, 61, transient, for smoking prohibited in a public place and loitering at 4:05 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Ronald A. Romero, 19, of Saddle Ridge Trail for domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 11:42 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Anastasia A. Hetrick, 42, of East Lincolnway for unlawful entry into a house at 4:15 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Dane R. Wood, 60, of Charles Street for DUI, a red light violation and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Converse Avenue.
Rigoberto Dominguez-Avina, 23, of South Greeley Highway for strangulation of a household member and domestic battery at 7 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Devin G. Martinez, 21, of 21st Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 6 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Joseph R. McKenzie, 33, transient, for public intoxication at 5:40 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Keelan M. Postlewait, 37, of Central Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:49 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of East Lincolnway.
Devin M. Romberger, 22, of Riding Club Road for felony property destruction at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.
Jack R. Soto, 20, of East Pershing Boulevard for fighting/riotous conduct, resisting arrest, interfering/obstructing and unlawful entry into a house at 10:22 p.m. April 5 in the 5400 block of Walker Road.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Dillon R. Erickson, 18, of Gettysburg Drive on a court order at 5 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Frank Lopez Jr., 29, of Desmet Drive for felony stolen property at 9:02 a.m. Monday at County Road 160 and County Road 227.
Rayannan M. Taken, 41, of Christine Circle on a felony district court warrant for bond revocation at 10:50 p.m. Thursday at East Fox Farm Road and Morrie Avenue.
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 37, of Jefferson Road on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to comply at 2 p.m. Thursday at the jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Matthew J. Kerlee, 25, of Fishing Bridge for DUI, defrauding a drug test, possession of a controlled substance, speeding and no proof of insurance at 5:39 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 2 on Interstate 25 northbound.