Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Christopher R. Tinch, 29, of Ontario Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 2:35 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Friendship Circle.
Dakota S. Pratt, 22, of Terry Road on a felony warrant for theft at 8:43 p.m. Thursday in the 6100 block of Countryside Avenue.
Daniel R. Alcon, 31, of East Riding Club Road for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:20 p.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Seminoe Road.
Valerie Monroe, 30, of Terry Road on a misdemeanor warrant for child endangering (drugs) at 3:47 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Kayleb M. Reed, 21, of 11th Street on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 9:12 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Dillon R. Tordsen, 28, of Meadowland Drive for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest at 11:54 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Rinette K. LaFrance (Knight), 35, of East 10th Street on a felony warrant for two counts of forgery (uttering) at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East 16th Street.
Cassidi S. Weinstein, 26, of Minot, North Dakota, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Clifford W. Cline, 31, of Reno, Nevada, for felony sale/delivery of marijuana and felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Keith S. Kuder, 37, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor hold for failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Myron M. Woods Jr., 29, of East 19th Street on a misdemeanor court order at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
David A. Hernandez, 36, transient, on a felony probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 3:35 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Norman J. Trautman, 33, of Neal Avenue for two felony counts of aggravated assault on a pregnant woman at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East College Drive and South Avenue B-6.
Tatum W. Wood, 32, of Garrett Street on a summons for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Paul L. Brumage, 31, of Van Lennen Avenue, on a felony warrant for probation violation out of Laramie County District Court at 11:06 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Deion W. Davis, 28, of Grove Drive for misdemeanor fishing without a license and interference with a peace officer, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Absarraca.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Michael A. Hernandez, 31, of Ames Avenue for felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of controlled substances (pill/capsule), felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, felony possession of controlled substances (pill/capsule) with intent to deliver and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license (second or greater offense) at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Crook Avenue and East 16th Street.
Randy S. Acree, 36, of Nampa, Idaho, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony parole violation at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 401 on westbound Interstate 80.
Jay C. Pleasant, 40, of Kuna, Idaho, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence (third offense), failing to drive within a single lane and interference with a peace officer at 7:30 a.m. at mile marker 362 on eastbound Interstate 80.