Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Melissa L. Stephenson, 33, of West Lincolnway on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the COMEA House and Resource Center, 1421 W. Lincolnway.
Jeffrey K. Tharp, 57, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of controlled substance out of El Paso County, Texas, and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Latalia C. Carson, 42, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Tatum W. Wood, 33, of East Fourth Street on a warrant for felony attempted robbery and robbery (with injury) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Matthew K. Carabajal-Jacoby, 31, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing, resisting arrest and possession/use of methamphetamine, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Mark Cisco, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East 18th Street.
Alanna D. McCord, 21, of Wapiti Trail for misdemeanor domestic battery and reckless endangering (conduct) at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dey Avenue.
Lyniko N. Boston, 23, of Desmet Drive for felony aggravated assault on a pregnant woman without a weapon with minor injury, felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor false imprisonment at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Desmet Drive.
Andrew M. Glaub, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:53 p.m. Monday at the COMEA House and Resource Center.
Austin R.J. Bennett, 29, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street.
Crystal A. Palma, 26, of Church Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 4:59 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Gregory G. Snyder, 59, of College Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container at 4:05 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Dale L. Maude, 60, of Central Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery (greater than two previous convictions in 10 years) at 3:13 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Andrew S. Thomason, 37, of Crook Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Sweetwater County for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County for probation violation at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Leisher Road.
Mary R. Miller, 27, transient, for felony forgery (uttering, passing), felony forgery (making) and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury, and on felony warrants for probation violation and a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Derek Loop, 49, of Granite Canon on a felony court order, a warrant for 49 misdemeanor counts of making false statements to procure a fishing/hunting license and a warrant for six felony counts of false swearing (voucher) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Marvie K. Yarbrough, 53, of Dayshia Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Xavier M. Taylor, 29, of Neal Avenue for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Fishing Bridge Road.
Scot R. Tippmann-Glassgow, 28, of Custer, South Dakota, on a felony court order at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Joshua J. Bumford, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:01 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
David A. Schmidt, 28, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 7 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 31, of Hope Court on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 11:09 a.m. April 8 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jerry Jones Jr., 55, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for felony theft and misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude police officers at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 46 on northbound Interstate 25.
Anthony J. Gello, 35, of Converse Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for driving without an interlock device (first offense) at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 359 on westbound Interstate 80.