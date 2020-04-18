Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kenneth R. Potter Sr., 52, transient, for public intox-ication at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Justin Peevey, 29, of Dell Range Boulevard for felony child abuse and misdemeanor domestic battery, assault-battery and interference with a peace officer at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Zane T. Minney, 31, of Hillsdale, on a felony war-rant for failure to register as a sex offender at 12:07 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Guillermo Diaz-Quintor Jr., 18, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday at the jail; he also was arrested for domestic battery at 1 p.m. the same day at the jail.
Robert E. Smith, 38, of Laramie, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and on a felony NCIC hold out of Colorado for felony possession of a controlled substance at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at the jail.
Aaron H. Bridger, 34, of County Road 161 on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless endangering conduct 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the jail.
Zachary I. Crank, 31, of Kentucky Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday at the jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Eric E. McGhghy, 30, of Cahill Drive for driving under the influence (DUI), and on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 10:03 p.m. Thursday at milepost 7 on Wyoming Highway 212.
George Ferreira, 40, of Twin Falls, Idaho, for DUI at 7 p.m. Thursday at milepost 5.5 on U.S. Highway 85.