Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
William H. Joe, 50, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:52 p.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Alan Izucar Sanchez, 28, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:17 p.m. Sunday at House Avenue and East 17th Street.
Adrieanna C. Waldridge, 35, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for two misdemeanor charges of possession/use of a controlled substance at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Kaige S. Dean, 29, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and open intoxicant at 12:40 p.m. Sunday at East Fourth Street and Morrie Avenue.
Justin Wynia, 42, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a felony hold out of Iowa for parole violations on the original charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway; also arrested by CPD for felony shoplifting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the same location.
Alexander J. Welsh, 42, of Denver for felony aggravated fleeing/eluding property damage (greater than $1,000), aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft; and for misdemeanor theft, interference with a peace officer (no injury) and reckless driving at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Kenneth J. Cain, 42, of Converse Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of no auto insurance, no driver’s license and no registration at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Desiree R. Pantoja, 39, of Medicine Bow Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Alexander J. Welsh, 42, of Denver for felony shoplifting at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of West College Drive.
Jacquel Randall, 38, of Dover Road for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding and shoplifting at 6:02 p.m. Saturday at Converse Avenue and Airport Parkway.
Ashley E. Parker, 38, transient, for misdemeanor reckless endangering (conduct) and public intoxication at 5:55 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Brystal L. Clark, 35, of Jefferson Road for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance; driving under canceled, suspended or revoked license; and no proof of liability insurance at 4:44 p.m. Saturday at East Lincolnway and Hot Springs Avenue.
Bryan T. Sua, 46, of Lawndale, California, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 1:36 p.m. Saturday at West 24th Street and Missile Drive.
Traquevis D. Hardy, 45, of Thornton, Colorado, on a felony warrant for probation violation and for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 11:59 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Autumn L. Streitmatter, 31, of Ninth Street for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form at 11:26 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Andrew M. Glaub, 32, transient on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on original charges of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and malicious mischief at 10:34 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Sixth Street.
Christopher J. Cushing, 61, of West Valley, Utah, for misdemeanor DUI, speeding and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 8:14 p.m. Friday at Converse Avenue and Airport Parkway.
Regina T. Noonan, 46, of Oak Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of false identity at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Oak Court.
Adam D. Simkins, 36, of Bevans Street for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form at 6 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Dominick J. Green, 32, of Ames Avenue for misdemeanor refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Lincolnway.
Jayden A. Racine, 18, of West Allison Road for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form, possession of a powdery substance and possession of a marijuana-type drug at 3:20 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Christopher Bustamente, 55, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:55 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Daniel R. Green, 45, of Terry Road for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance, possession of a marijuana-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Garrell K. James, 33, transient, for misdemeanor giving a false identity, misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear of out Laramie County Municipal Court at 6:23 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Richard L. Yanez, 30, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), wrong way per traffic control device and right-turn position at 9:22 p.m. Sunday at Logan Avenue and East 16th Street.
Ryan D. Welsch, 49, of Alexander Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 6:49 p.m. Sunday at Avenue C and East Fox Farm Road.
William R. Kelley, 38, of Clover Road, Carpenter, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Jason R. Hellings, 42, transient, for misdemeanor breach of peace at 8:59 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Daniel C. Defer, 32, of Van Buren Avenue for DUI and improper lane change at 2:35 a.m. Saturday at Morrie Avenue and East First Street.
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 32, of McCann Avenue on felony warrants for shoplifting and conspiracy at 10:48 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Kenneth W. Peters, 55, of South Greeley Highway on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear on an original charge of DUI (alcohol) at 2:51 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Chase Barthel, 26, of a redacted Laramie County address for misdemeanor domestic assault at 6 p.m. Thursday at a redacted address.
Dusty R. Strickland, 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 7:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Terry Ranch Road.
Jerry L. Woods Jr., 32, of Gordon Road for misdemeanor criminal entry at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.
Benjamin J-G Woodworth, 32, of Talbot Court on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Christopher D. Coppinger, 31, of Terry Road on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance at 1:36 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Steven R. Brown, 56, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
William J. Onyski, 43, of Gillette on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Alondra Castillo, 21, of Chehalis, Washington, for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) and misdemeanor failure to drive within a single lane at 4:57 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Dominic Abeyta, 40, of Providence Place for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 27 on northbound Interstate 25.
Benjamin J. Woodworth, 32, of Pueblo, Colorado, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal, 3 grams or less) and possession of a controlled substance (pill or capsule, 3 grams or less) at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 361 on eastbound I-80.