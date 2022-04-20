Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Hailey G. Chafin, 21, of Converse Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 7:06 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Joseph A. Kirk, 50, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Xavier R. Curtiss, 22, of Holmes Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 12:55 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Leif Rasmussen, 53, of Southaven, Mississippi, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years), failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change, fleeing/eluding and interfering/obstructing at 11:18 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Parkview Drive.
Lisa M. Pena, 39, of Gopp Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:28 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Ninth Street and Interstate 180.
Ronald C. Benzel, 59, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and profane/obscene/provocative language at 8:07 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
William T. McCurdy, 33, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue.
Brianna M. Delgado, 28, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Randy Road.
Gregory G. Snyder, 59, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Capitol Avenue; also arrested for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Campbell Avenue.
Aja U. Johnson, 22, of East 22nd Street for misdemeanor resisting arrest and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to appear at 9:50 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Taft Avenue.
Mahala L. Adams, 48, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 9:41 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Southwest Drive.
Seth A. Hill, 21, of Atkin Street for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 9:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and Converse Avenue.
Ian R. Lambert-Martin, 20, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:36 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 12:18 a.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Pattison Avenue.
Katrina L. Wambolt, 47, of East 11th Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for possession of methamphetamine at 2:38 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Jacolby L. Iglehart, 30, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, possession of marijuana and driving without a valid license at 1:35 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Stanfield Avenue and West Leisher Road.
Elijah C. McQueen, 30, of East Pershing Boulevard on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:15 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Danielle J. McQueen, 33, of East Pershing Boulevard on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 1:11 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Mark A. Sisco, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Richard D. Gomez, 48, of Lucky Court for misdemeanor DUI (combination drugs and alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 11:32 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Zain T. Burdine, 19, of West 24th Street for misdemeanor driving without a valid license and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Mylisha L. Taylor, 31, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Deming Drive and Walterscheid Boulevard.
James M. Gulley, 37, of East 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:39 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Halana C. Schlosser, 20, transient, on a warrant for four felony counts of forgery (making), three felony counts of theft, two felony counts of conspiracy and a misdemeanor count of theft at 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Maurice A. Bell, 38, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:22 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Amanda M. Carlton, 31, of Cherry Court for misdemeanor unlawful entry into house at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Michael R. McGhghy, 69, of Cahill Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and on a misdemeanor warrant for battery (touching in a rude manner) at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Missile Drive and West 24th Street.
Russell S. Osban, 62, of East 12th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 9:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Diego I. Corriveau, 21, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery and on a felony warrant out of Hot Springs County for failure to appear at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Second Street and Pebrican Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Michael W. Reason, 39, of Eastland Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), no liability insurance and duty upon colliding w/unattended vehicle/property at 9:26 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Fox Farm Road and Walterscheid Boulevard.
Christina L. Manzanares, 38, of Atlantic Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Branson M. Potter, 35, of Darnell Place on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 3 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Vosler Place and Basin Street.
Ashley A. Vongettrost, 31, of Van Lennen Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 4:14 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Raymiego A. Limas, 29, of Casper on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 4:11 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Paul B. Lamphier, 30, transient, on a warrant for felony theft (greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock from motor vehicle) and felony conspiracy to commit theft at 4:11 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Maria V. Vest, 51, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 8:32 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Bobbi R. Mackinnon, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor court order at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Dakota J. Ashcraft, 23, of Gillette on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew S. Pruitt, 18, of 14th Street on a misdemeanor court order at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jeffrey A. Hagstrom, 54, of Carpenter on a warrant for four felony counts of forgery (altering), three felony counts of theft, two felony counts of conspiracy and a misdemeanor count of theft at 2 p.m. April 7 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Andrew F. Anderson Jr., unknown age, of Aurora, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:07 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 2 on southbound Interstate 25.
Jozlyn J. Dickinson, 29, of East 16th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 11:04 p.m. Friday at mile marker 16 on northbound I-25.
Arsanios Assad, 28, of Elgin, Illinois, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver at 7 a.m. Friday at mile marker 371 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Elmer L. Powell Jr., 45, of Aurora, Colorado, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for felony robbery at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 7 on northbound I-25.