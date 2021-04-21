Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Duell C. Demers, 26, of Taggart Drive for felony aggravated assault on a pregnant woman, felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:43 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Danielle P. Delatorre, 27, of East 12th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 9:52 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Nationway and East Lincolnway.
Nathanial K. Gunn, 19, of Murray Hill Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Kinzor R. Hoover, 31, of Dillion Avenue for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years), resisting arrest, driving with a cancelled, suspended or revoked license; and possession of methamphetamine at 3:03 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
John E. Leach, 50, of Van Lennen Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 9:38 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Converse Avenue and East 13th Street.
Mikel L. Watson, 36, of Edgewater Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (second in 10 years) and driving without an ignition interlock device at 11:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 22nd Street.
Sean C. Goude, 36, of Dillon Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 10:44 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Snyder Avenue.
Trenton A. Taylor, 22, of Loveland, Colorado, on a felony NCIC hold at 7:19 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Dunn Avenue.
Christopher R. Tinch, 29, of Ontario Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Friendship Circle.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Bryan S. Mau, 33, of Johnstown, Colorado, for misdemeanor domestic battery and on a felony warrant for stalking/violation of a protection order, two felony warrants of voyeurism (record or capture via recording device), a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and 15 misdemeanor warrants for violation of a protection order at 2:48 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Awanda D. Butler, 55, of Foyer Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 5:19 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Ames Avenue.
Andrew D. Stevens, 34, of Westminster, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 2:21 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Gustavo A. Romero-Catano, 26, of Prosser Road on felony warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 6:30 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Roger W. Allen, 60, of Frontier Street on a misdemeanor court order at 1:55 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Akmir L. Brown, 27, of Arvada, Colorado, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:25 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Mark A. Lyons, 27, of Reno, Nevada, for felony possession of controlled substance (plant form), felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony possession of controlled substances (schedule IV) and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (crystalline).