Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Trenton R. Maxfield, 18, of 15th Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and refusing to obey at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

