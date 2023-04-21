Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Trenton R. Maxfield, 18, of 15th Street for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and refusing to obey at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Korey M. Sanders, 41, of Steve Avenue for misdemeanor disturbing the peace at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Adam N. Sharif, 32, of Leisher Road for misdemeanor public intoxication and falsely obtaining goods or services at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Central Avenue.
Shaya M. Jones, 27, of Walker Lane on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance, interference with a peace officer, criminal entry and property destruction at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday at East Sixth Street and Bradley Avenue.
Brandon M. Clevenger, 39, of East Eighth Street for felony sale/delivery of methamphetamine and misdemeanor driving with a revoked license at 4:25 p.m. Tuesday at East Sixth Street and Bradley Avenue.
Ronald E. Stringer, 46, of Victoria Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Carlson Street.
Anthony J. Gello, 36, of Cribbon Avenue for misdemeanor resisting arrest and disturbing the peace/property at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Andre T. McNeill, 26, of Gordon Road on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jesse M. Morgenstern, 42, of Laporte, Minnesota, for felony theft and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and driving with a suspended license at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday at County Road 124 and Bridger Drive.
Addie M. Micari, 42, of Otto Road on a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property at 3:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 13000 block of Prairie Center Circle.
Scarlett J. Lee, 44, of Patton Avenue on a felony warrant for theft at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Elba R. Alarcon Manuel, 44, of Aurora, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
James M. Gulley, 38, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Alondra Castillo, 21, of Eighth Street on an ICE detainer at 2:27 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Marvell E. Evans, 26, of Randy Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 9:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Kaylinna M.P. Young, 31, of Potter, Nebraska, on felony warrant for forgery-uttering (passing) and fraud (failure of employer to furnish payroll report/false statement) at 4:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Tyler A. Sands, 23, of Edgewater Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of no valid title and no registration at 3:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jesicha M.A. Strickland, 36, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 10:05 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Rudy M. Delarosa, 32, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 3:01 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Hayes Avenue.
Garret C. Smith, 30, of High Side Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:38 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Misty J. Phippin Holguin, 45, of Dean Paul Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 6.2 on U.S. Highway 85.
Tamara M. Kadrlik, 66, of Division Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 9:27 p.m. Monday at Powderhouse Road and Dell Range Boulevard.
John P. Flores, 22, of Blossom Court for DUI (combination of alcohol and controlled substances), driving under suspension and no headlights at 12:22 a.m. Monday at West 15th Street and Bent Avenue.