Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Michael V. Johnson, 27, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with a community correctional facility at 12:56 p.m. Monday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Michelle R. DeShazo, 28, of Meadowland Drive for domestic battery at 11:43 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Meadowland Drive.
James Bruhl, 34, of Hitching Post Lane for simple physical child abuse and domestic battery at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Hailey M. Priddy, 22, of East 10th Street for shoplifting, interference with custody and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Noah R. Brunner, 20, of Bevans Street for felony property destruction at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Ridge Road.
Anthony S. Moudy, 32, transient, for assault-battery at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Christopher J. Curtis, 33, of Artesian Road for violating a protection order at 2:30 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Rigoberto Dominguez-Avina, 23, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:10 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Travis D. Richardson, 38, of Torrington, on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and on a misdemeanor warrant for sex offender residing within 1,000 feet of school property at 10:05 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Sarah K. Harris, 24, of East 17th Street on a felony inmate hold at 12:04 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Avenue C.
Joseph A. Girone, 23, of Willow Drive for fleeing/eluding and suspended driver’s license at 11:12 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Avenue C.
Myrtle H. Obanion, 49, of County Road 239, Albin, on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:52 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael B. Deluca, 38, of Philadelphia, on a felony U.S. Marshal hold at 9:05 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Terrance C. Fullerton, 22, of Casper for possession of a controlled substance in plant form at 4:08 p.m. Monday at Missile Drive and Westland Road.