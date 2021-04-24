Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Camden M. Girone, 20, transient, on a misdemeanor NCIC hold, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 1:13 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Pioneer Avenue.
Donald D. Reynolds, 43, of Greeley Highway for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:03 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Warren Avenue.
Fajwus M. Ufner, 68, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 5:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Stinson Avenue.
Shanda M. Sloan-Foster, 43, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Snyder Avenue.
Sally A. Schuldies, 30, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Matthew D. Christensen, 29, of 12th Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 23, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of fighting/riotous conduct, interfering/obstructing, resisting arrest, unlawful entry onto property and taking property without the owner’s consent at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East 17th Street.
Mark Sisco, 56, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Christopher E. Michaels, 40, transient, on felony warrants for probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender (subsequent violation) at 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Dillon Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Matthew L. Vandevoort, 42, of Avenue C on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Dovey King, 34, of Miller Lane on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Bernard T. Garrison, 27, transient, on a felony court order at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Kayleb M. Reed, 21, of East 11th Street on a felony hold for probation and parole arrest without a warrant at 9:49 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Wesley R. Burchett, 27, of South Avenue B-6 for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Martin A. Metodiev, 34, of Westminster, Colorado, for two counts of felony robbery with threat of injury, felony destruction of property, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor breach of peace at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of High Plains Road.
Kyle S. Slater, 26, of Mitchell Place on a felony probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Kaylla N. Washburn, 28, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:16 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Tayler L. Powers, 27, of 27th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Shawn K. Monson, 27, of Julianna Road on a felony warrant for burglary at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Shawna A. Rothermel, 38, of Persons Road on a felony probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Joseph M. Bennett Jr., 50, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, on a felony NCIC hold at 3:43 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Drake L. Mueller, 22, of Fir Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:15 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Chezarae P. Wilson, 38, of Glenrock, Wyoming, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs at an unspecified time Thursday at mile marker 10 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Gilberto F. Ortega, 28, of Silt, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Campbell County, Wyoming, at 4:47 p.m. Monday at mile marker 25 on northbound Interstate 25.