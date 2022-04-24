Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Damon D. Hippen, 39, of 17th Street for felony aggravated assault with injury and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Trevor D. Rhodes, 22, of Monroe Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years) and possession of marijuana at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Adams Avenue and East 10th Street.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 32, of West Eighth Street for three felony counts of third-degree arson (property damage greater than $200) and one misdemeanor count of battery, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless endangering with a firearm at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Capitol Avenue.
Kenneth D. Rushing, 49, of East Fourth Street for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, no proof of liability insurance, expired or improper registration, interference with a peace officer without injury and a windshield violation, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 5:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Joslyn D. Wickard, 31, of Alex Ranch Road for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and interfering/obstructing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Robert A. Rodriguez Jr., 49, of East Eighth Street on a felony warrant out of Fort Collins, Colorado, for failure to comply at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Eric C. West, 37, of Madison Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) and possession/use of a controlled substance at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
James J. Meldrum, 47, transient, for misdemeanor giving false identity, on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Deming Drive and Dillon Avenue.
Michael J. Pilat, 30, of Woodstock, Illinois, for misdemeanor speeding (31 mph over in a construction zone) and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense) at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Gerald A. Marshall, 44, of Stinson Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 10:34 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Peter L. Bravo, 50, of East 18th Street on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9:35 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Manuel C. Munoz, 33, of Sundance Lane for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Sundance Lane.
Frankie E. Boyd Jr., 33, transient, for misdemeanor being violent/tumultuous to property at 2 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.
Joaquin Sanchez, 40, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 12:40 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
William J. Onyski, 42, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 6:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Fourth Street and House Avenue.
Ashley N. Winsor, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Sarah K. Harris, 26, transient, on a felony warrant for parole violation out of Colorado at 11:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Jay M. King, 25, of East 12th Street on a felony warrant for parole violation out of Colorado at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Angelo Marquez, 18, of West Fox Farm Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:18 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Carbon Avenue and East 15th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Robert R.M. Crenshaw, 44, of Neal Avenue on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.
Kyle Ziemer, 33, of East 16th Street on a felony court order at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Derrick A. Wimbley, 24, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a warrant for nine misdemeanor counts of stalking (communicating) and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Alanna D. McCord, 21, of Dey Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Taysia S. Leyo, 20, of Melton Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Randall Avenue; and for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 8:28 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Randall Avenue.
Angelique J. Wilson, 27, of Williams Street for felony aggravated assault with injury and felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury at 2:51 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Ambri J. Rogers, 20, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 8:28 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Randall Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Wilbur R. Turner III, 32, of East 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street in Pine Bluffs.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Kaelin S. Storrs, 18, of Kearney, Nebraska, for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 10:09 p.m. Monday at mile marker 17 on Interstate 25.
Conor B. Doherty, 19, of McCook, Nebraska, for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license at 10:09 p.m. Monday at mile marker 72 on I-25.