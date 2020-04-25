Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Wilson E. Jacinto, 23, of West 13th Street for driving under the influence (DUI), careless driving, disobeying rules and resisting arrest at 1:58 a.m. Friday at East Lincolnway and House Avenue.
Rick J. Wickert, 44, transient, on a felony Platte County warrant for strangulation at 2:13 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Pebrican Avenue.
Zakary K. Calley, 24, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with a community corrections center at 10:19 a.m. Wednesday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Michael B. Garton, 36, of Westland Road on a warrant for failure to pay at 3:23 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kimberly C. Porter, 55, of Long Valley Road on felony warrants for burglary, theft and interference with custody at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of County Road 205.
Kenneth J.S. Latham, 20, of Dell Range Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Kalyn R. Blay, 22, of Dell Range Boulevard on misdemeanor warrants for destruction of property and failure to appear at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Samantha E. Taylor, 23, of Gillette on a felony warrant for probation violation at 8:07 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Eduardo Reyes-Majia, 28, of Terry Road on felony warrants for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Greeley Highway.
Joseph A. Girone, 23, of Willow Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Aaron C. Hardman, 46, of Windsor, Colorado, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher J. Curtis, 33, of Artesian Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Frederick R. Windows, 32, of County Road 143, Carpenter, for incapable of safely driving at 7:53 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Anthony M. Smith, 22, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony possession of a controlled substance in plant form and felony possession of a controlled substance-schedule I, II or III at 6 p.m. Thursday at milepost 360 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Luciana M. Maldonado, 26, of San Francisco for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felony possession of a controlled substance in plant form at 5:23 p.m. Thursday at milepost 357 on eastbound Interstate 80.