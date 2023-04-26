Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Eric D. Pierce, 31, of Duff Avenue on two felony warrant for felon in possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay child support at 10:30 a.m. Friday at his residence.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus