Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Eric D. Pierce, 31, of Duff Avenue on two felony warrant for felon in possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay child support at 10:30 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Leslie G. Osterman, 41, of Southwest Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:09 a.m. Friday at East Lincolnway and House Avenue.
Brandon T. Weaver, 33, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a felony warrant out of Albany County for aggravated assault on a family member at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Domanic A. Douglass, 18, of Artesian Road on a misdemeanor warrant for fleeing/eluding at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East 11th Street.
Cody A. Garcia, 30, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Shaya M. Jones, 27, of Walker Lane for felony sale/delivery of cocaine at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Copperville Road.
***
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Amber L. Gillis, 35, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft at 4:49 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Leslie Barraza Fabela, 21, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence.
Freddy J. Cisneros, 40, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor DUI at 5:34 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Allison Road.
Ronnie T. Payne, 30, of Fifth Street on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of theft at 1:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Rudy M. Delarosa, 32, of Continental Place on a felony warrant for probation violation, a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation and misdemeanor violating a protection order at 11 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Hayes Avenue.
Raymond K. Shiery, 61, of Prairie Avenue, Burns, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 11:26 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Tracy D. Hoops, 48, of Polo Plate Road on a felony warrant for stalking/violating a protection order, on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of eluding, interference and domestic battery at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the Albany County jail in Laramie.
Jorge D. Cervantes, 23, of Eaton, Colorado, on two felony warrants for strangulation of a household member (serious injury), a felony warrant for theft, two misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and a misdemeanor warrant for false imprisonment at 11:10 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
***
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Austin R. Robinson, 24, of 17th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), speeding and driving with a suspended license at 11:35 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 363 on U.S. Highway 30.
Hernando E. Saldivia Guineo, 57, of County Road 154 for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving without a valid license, failure to drive within a single lane, failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle and unlawful use of license at 8:31 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 364 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Kelly D. Gillen, 46, of Notre Dame Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 5:44 p.m. Thursday at exit 12 on northbound Interstate 25.
Erin R. Green, 40, of Johnstown, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI, speeding and open container of alcohol at 9:45 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 5 on northbound I-25.