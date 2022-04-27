Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Gregory G. Snyder, 59, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West 24th Street.
Deven E. Rabago, 18, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 10:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and East Sixth Street.
Troy L. Samsel, 46, of Eighth Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Kathleen L. Gley, 32, of Windmill Road for misdemeanor red light violation, duty to stop, no registration and no liability insurance at 2:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Taft Avenue and East Pershing Boulevard.
Brandyn M. Farley, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:21 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Danny R. Duran, 57, of Laramie Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 10:19 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Yellowstone Road.
Sarah E. Glover, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property, take/carry away and possession/use of a controlled substance at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Holly M. Whitermore, 35, of Oxford Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Zachary E. Gunn, 19, of Shenandoah Street on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 12:44 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Evans Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Courtney R. Sheffer, 26, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) and failure to yield when entering or crossing roadway at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ridge Road and Nationway.
Jennifer A. Hood, 38, of Hot Springs Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for theft (less than $1,000) at 8:48 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Mark A. Sisco, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Michael Miller, 33, transient, on a felony warrant out of an unknown, out-of-state location for probation violation at noon Saturday in the 1700 block of Taft Avenue.
Byron A. Gamble, 35, of West 19th Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 12:18 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Big Horn Avenue and East 16th Street.
Tyson R. Gutierrez, 26, of Lincoln, Nebraska, for felony DUI (fourth or greater in 10 years), misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury, careless driving and driving with a suspended license at 10:41 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Everton Drive.
Aisha F. Duarte-Tucke, 19, of McGovern Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 2:32 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Delia J. Sanchez, 39, of Rainbow Road for felony possession of marijuana, misdemeanor DUI (combination drugs and alcohol), interference with a peace officer without injury and speeding at 1:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and Randall Avenue.
Susan L. Woolum, 57, of East Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of methamphetamine at 8:19 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Van Buren Avenue.
Ricky J. Scott, 49, transient, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years), brake light violation and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (first offense) at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of East Lincolnway.
Daylan T. Medley, 41, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 5:22 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Brian A. Charpentier, 20, of West Third Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of House Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Daniel R. Green, 44, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor domestic assault at 12:46 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Andre T. McNeill, 25, of West Ninth Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay at 12:08 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Walterscheid Boulevard and Deming Drive.