Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Trevis K. Martinez, 22, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on two original charges of taking personal goods at 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Daniel R. Abeyta Jr., 42, of Dot Ray Place on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Lincolnway.
Jimmy S. Smith, 32, of 12th Street on felony warrants for motor vehicle theft, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and possession of other dangerous drug at 3:48 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East 17th Street.
Lance D. McCartney, 29, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 3:18 a.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Richard Trujillo, 43, of McCann Avenue for felony driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI, 4+ in 10 years) at 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Nationway and Windmill Road.
Alyscia F. Sloan, 22, of Seslar Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to comply with terms of probation at 12:17 a.m. Sunday at Morrie Avenue and East Fifth Street.
Korey M. Sanders, 41, of Martin Luther King Court for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 12 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Jesse P. Leger, 35, transient, for felony forgery (altering) at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 18th Street.
Christopher M. White, 36, of Campbell Avenue on a felony district court warrant for failure to comply at 3:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Gerald E. Lopez, 28, of Van Lennen Street for misdemeanor reckless endangering (firearm), child endangering (health) and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Maxwell Avenue.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 25, transient, misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and three misdemeanor counts of interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 12:12 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Mercadez A. Montoya, 26, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of expired temporary license permit, improper registration, no liability insurance and obstructed windshield at 9 a.m. Sunday at Deming Boulevard and Forest Drive.
Byron A. Gamble, 36, of 19th Street for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, theft and driving with a suspended license at 1:11 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Dey Avenue.
James Martinez, age unknown, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 4:45 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Albert M. Contreras, 39, of College Drive on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Probation Office, 1934 Wyott Drive #200.
James J. Martinez, 22, of Foxcroft Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:58 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Capitol Avenue.
Dominique J. McCray, 30, of Duff Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of shoplifting, malicious mischief and driver’s license violation at 12:40 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.; also arrested by CPD at 12:51 p.m. Thursday on three felony warrants for destruction of property in the 1500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Carl C. Butler III, 29, of Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of DUI at 12:31 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Fox Farm Road.