Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Timothy E. Clemons, 54, of Laveen, Arizona, on a felony NCIC hold at 9:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Gordon S. Hart III, 42, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property, possession/use of methamphetamine and refusing to obey at 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue.
Kelly Raftery, 41, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and public intoxication at 4:50 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway.
Nolan R. Smith, 24, of Prattville, Alabama, for misdemeanor simple assault at 1:57 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Trevor S. Robinson, 21, transient, for felony interference with a police officer, felony theft and felony possession of methamphetamine at 1:33 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Cody L. Griess, 35, of Desmet Drive on a felony NCIC hold at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Trey N. Nickerson, 26, of Ridgeland Street for misdemeanor possession/use of methamphetamine and rude/improper/indecent behavior at 4:02 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Adrianna K. Munoz, 30, of Fremont Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:47 p.m. Friday at her residence.
James W. Paiva, 26, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 8 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of O’Neil Avenue.
Christopher M. Harford, 32, of Evans, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Jefferson Road.
Jennifer L. Burd, 40, of Kelly Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 2:05 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Converse Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Brian Ledezma, 29, of Taft Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 9 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Brandon R. Kyes, 37, of Aztec Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:52 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Brandon C. Crider, 19, of Sage Brush Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Fremont County, Wyoming, at 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Duff Avenue and East 20th Street.
Brittany J. Strojny, 40, of Burns, Wyoming, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane at 11:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Fremont Avenue.
Patrick M. Cowan, 58, of Missile Drive on a felony probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 10:10 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Dusti J. Johnson, 30, of 11th Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay, reckless endangering (conduct) and interference with an emergency call at 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Prosser Road.
Larz J. Downey, 23, of Henderson Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 5:37 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Tanner A. Leidholt, 25, of Henderson Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 5 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East 19th Street and Van Lennen Avenue.
Sally A. Schuldies, 30, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Dustin L. Gebhardt, 37, of West Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay, and for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, duty upon colliding with unattended property, compulsory insurance and driving with a suspended license (second or greater offense) at 6:06 p.m. Sunday near exit 9 on northbound Interstate 25.
Jordan D. Orr, 24, of Fordland, Missouri, for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent, felony possession and felony conspiracy at 7:40 p.m. Friday at mile marker 366 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Xzavor E. Souder, 19, of Fordland, Missouri, for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent, felony possession and felony conspiracy at 7:40 p.m. Friday at mile marker 366 on eastbound Interstate 80.