Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Shana C. Brooks, 41, of Andover Drive on a warrant for felony forgery (uttering, passing) and felony theft from motor vehicle (greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) at 11:54 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Pryce R. Sanchez, 21, of Williams Street on a warrant for misdemeanor criminal entry and misdemeanor property destruction (less than $1,000) at 6:17 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Brandyn M. Farley, 31, of Stenson Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:31 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Shawna L. White, 42, of Emily Drive for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 9:13 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Shawn M. Zavala, 29, of 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for assault (battery) at 6:43 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Sarah E. Glover, 31, of Ridge Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.
Calvin J. Aiken, 22, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:34 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Prosser Road.
Kyle J. Gardner, 38, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol) at 4:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Greeley Highway and West Prosser Road.
Fernando Lopez, 35, of Myers Court on a probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 11:32 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Patrick L. Dunning, 30, of West First Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 11:22 p.m. April 21 in the 5000 block of Missile Drive.
Michael T.M. Burns, 52, of Williams Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11 p.m. April 21 at his residence.
Austin D. Baker III, 35, of Terry Road for felony theft (use or dispose of greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) at 9:08 a.m. April 21 at his residence.
-n-
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Elijah H.A. Grimm, 39, of Sagebrush Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), interference with a peace officer, speeding in a superintendent zone (6 or more over), possession of a controlled substance (plant) and driving while license is canceled or suspended at 9:06 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Ross B. Gulley, 40, of Frontier Street on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery (first offense) at 1:53 p.m. Saturday at exit 10B on southbound Interstate 25.
Keaton G. Anderson, 21, of Mulberry Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first offense in 10 years) and lane violation at 12:53 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Kingham Drive.
Avetis Koshkaryan, 27, of Hollywood, California, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for failure to appear at 11:11 p.m. Friday at mile marker 7 on northbound I-25.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Brittney A. Flores, 37, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on a felony warrant out of Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska, for revoked probation at 3:58 p.m. April 21 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and West Third Street in Pine Bluffs.
Joseph E. Vanwinkle, 29, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 3:52 p.m. April 21 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and West Second Street in Pine Bluffs.