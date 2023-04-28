Police lights

Kenneth J. Fellon, 49, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), driving with a suspended license and no proof of liability insurance at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

