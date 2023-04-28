Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kenneth J. Fellon, 49, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), driving with a suspended license and no proof of liability insurance at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Neal D. Samson, 60, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of unlawful entry onto property at 3:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Thomes Avenue.
Shelby T. Girten, 27, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for parole violation from the Colorado Department of Corrections at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Nicodemus D. Clawson, 25, of 32nd Street for misdemeanor criminal entry and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of West 18th Street.
Ricky L. Ross, 54, of Fresno, California, on a felony warrant for parole violation with full extradition at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Rainbow Road.
Halston D. Jackson, 34, of Henderson Drive for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication, and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to pay child support at 8:55 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Lincolnway.
Derek M. Budzinak, 33, of Everglade Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct at 8:49 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Lincolnway.
Blaine A. Harris, 50, of Reed Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and resisting arrest at 2:25 a.m. Monday at Stanfield Avenue and West Fox Farm Road.
James E. Carrera, 34, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting at 12:37 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Wayne Snelling, 44, of MacArthur Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Nicodemus D. Clawson, 25, of 32nd Street on two felony warrants for theft and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Brandon C. Serini, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Leigha A-V Stewart, 25, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Big Horn Avenue.
Lance D. McCartney, 29, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ronald A. Childs, 44, of Apricot Street on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Nikki A. Johnson, 42, of Drew Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Oak Court.
Misty L. Heil, 39, of Angie Street on four misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Lea B. Arguello, 18, of County Road 231 on a misdemeanor warrant for stalking (communicating) at 8:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East College Drive.
Candice C. Cordova, 43, of Gordon Road on misdemeanor warrants for assault-battery and failure to pay at 10:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Raul H. Melendez, 31, of Russell Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 9:43 p.m. Monday at East Fox Farm Road and Avenue C.
Jake D. Hatley, 35, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 12:35 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Trevor L. Bertella, 25, of Garret Street on a misdemeanor warrant for fleeing/eluding at 12:31 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Leslie R. Barraza Fabela, 21, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:21 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Joel M. Pushcar, 35, of Bradley Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:58 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Julian J.R. McKenna, 23, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday at Dell Range Boulevard and Wyoming Highway 212 (College Drive).
Aaron A. Wellik, 26, of Burnsville, Minnesota, for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 357 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Stephanie D. Torres, 39, of Pueblo, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), possession of a controlled substance in crystalline form (less than 3 grams) and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license at 9:20 a.m. Monday at mile marker 0.4 on Telephone Road.