Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Christopher A. Clark, 27, of West 17th Street on a felony order for failure to comply with a community corrections center at 11:45 a.m. Monday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Chase A. Lemons, 22, of Stinson Avenue for felony aggravated assault threat with a weapon and felony motor vehicle theft at 6:04 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Rock Springs Street.
Brent M. Williams, 23, of Fremont Avenue for driving under the influence (DUI), fleeing/eluding, speeding and open container at 11:33 p.m. Saturday at Pershing Boulevard and Dunn Avenue.
Cimmarron C. Martin, 44, of West Allison Road for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon at 10:16 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Daniel R. Stone, 21, of East Second Street for violent/tumultuous acts to property and public intoxication at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East First Street.
Alicia M. Padilla, 39, transient, for walking along a roadway and interference with a peace officer at 5:33 p.m. Saturday at East 21st Street and Morrie Avenue.
Christopher M. Willmer Jr., 23, of East Fox Farm Road on two misdemeanor warrants out of Laramie County Circuit Court for failure to appear and a felony warrant out of Colorado for a parole violation at 11:29 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of 23rd Street.
Samuel McGehee, 48, of East 17th Street for a community corrections rejection at 5:50 p.m. Fri- day at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Delores R. Garcia, 35, of West Third Avenue for felony motor vehicle theft at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Kopsa Court and East College Drive.
Chase A. Lemons, 22, transient, for aggravated flee/elude with bodily injury to another person, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license at 6:04 p.m. Sunday at Parsley Boulevard and Pinto Lane.
Charles B. Swank Jr., 50, of Avenue D for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a felony warrant for probation violation at 10:36 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Jacob C. Miller, 37, of Cowboy Road for domestic battery at 12:26 a.m. Saturday at Teton Street and Morrie Avenue.
Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 20, of Dallas Road for assault and battery at 3:55 p.m. April 12 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Cortney S. Mitchell, 45, of Hilltop Avenue on a warrant for unlawful contact at an unknown time Friday at milepost 16 on Wyoming Highway 210.