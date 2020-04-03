Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Belinda M. Sandoval, 34, of Crook Avenue for public intoxication at 2:30 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Cherub S.A. Acosta, 35, transient, for urinating in public at 1:33 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Leah Hunter, 38, of Faith Drive for domestic battery and on a warrant for failure to pay at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Kevin A. McCarrie, 43, of East Fifth Street for possession of controlled substances in liquid form, possession of other dangerous drugs in pill form and on warrants for failure to appear and a parole violation at 6:12 p.m. Wed-nesday in the 2400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Marvin W. Montee Jr., 56, of West 17th Street on a warrant for domestic battery at 5:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Chance D. Aumiller, 18, of Hitching Post Lane for domestic battery at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Tiffany R. Aumiller, 19, of Hitching Post Lane for domestic battery at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Mackenzee E. Shultz, 26, of Dell Range Boulevard for aggravated assault with threat with a weapon at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Shawn R. McDermott, 33, of Dell Range Boulevard on a district court warrant at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Seth I. Ginn, 21, of East 17th Street on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 6:16 p.m. Monday at Plum and Willow drives.
Brandon W. Beck, 36, of Hirst Street for felon in possession of a weapon, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a warrant for a felony probation/parole violation at 2:30 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Nadia Gauna, 39, of Desmet Drive for interference with a peace officer and harboring a sex offender at 5:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Lincolnway.
Derick L. Smith, 23, of Carla Drive for interference with a firefighter at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Andy M. Lovato, 23, of West College Drive on warrants for failure to comply and reckless endangering at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Dorothy M. Cram, 28, of Targhee Avenue for assault on a police officer at 11:49 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Bruce C. Johnston, 36, of Artesian Road on warrants for misdemeanor property destruction and joyriding-unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 7:41 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Santos M. Munoz Jr., 40, of Gordon Road on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 10:13 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Scott L. Andersen, 41, of Stonewood Drive for driving under the influence (DUI) at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday at Hayes Avenue and Imperial Court.
Anthony D. Gardea, 36, of East Fox Farm Road for DUI, driving under suspension and on a warrant for failure to pay at 7:45 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 30 (West Lincolnway) near mile marker 382.5.