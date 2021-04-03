Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ray P. Robinson, 58, of East 10th Street for false report to a police officer and public intoxication at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Rudy M. Delarosa, 30, of College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:48 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jeffrey A. Denoma, 41, of Missoula, Montana, for public intoxication at 5:24 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Fabian M. Hernandez, 23, of Duff Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:18 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Jason E. Degen, 43, of East Third Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:06 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
David A. Schmidt, 27, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:18 p.m. Thursday in the 3000 block of TerryRoad.
Christopher W. Baker, 37, of Billings, Montana, on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 12:38 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jason M. Lewis, 42, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.