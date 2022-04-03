Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Malaki T. Burney, 18, of an unknown Cheyenne address for felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Akida L. Edwards, 31, of Westland Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Raymond J. Duncan Sr., 45, of Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Fifth Street.
Laci D. Watters, 38, of Happy Jack Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
Scott K. Jackson, 36, transient, on a felony warrant for conspiracy to commit theft and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Sixth Street.
Brandon T. Weaver, 32, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, fighting/riotous conduct, take/carry away, violent/tumultuous to property and unlawful entry into house at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East 10th Street.
Sarah C. Neiter, 43, of Main Street for felony interference with a peace officer with injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 10 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Lauren M. Moser, 24, of North Trail Way Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
George A. Manzanares, 35, of Desmet Drive on a felony ATF/DEA/FBI detainer at 5:14 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Marble Avenue.
Shawn G. Rowland, 46, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West 17th Street.
Jonathan J. Wisdom, 30, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jarvis D. Jefferson, 49, of East Fifth Street for misdemeanor possession of fentanyl and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:53 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pebrican Avenue and East Sixth Street.
Sandra A. Stubblefield, 31, of Denver on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for possession of a contraband substance at 6 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East 22nd Street and House Avenue.
Susan M. Kieffer, 59, of Crook Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Nicholas B. Hamlin, 31, of Pasadena, California, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Interstate 180 and East Fifth Street.
Lance M. Hart, 51, of Madison Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years) at 11:26 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Heather M. Drake, 43, of West Pershing Boulevard for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:06 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Josh M. Yack, 41, of Dell Range Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:21 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Calvin S. Boyer, 39, of West 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:26 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West 18th Street.
Gregory G. Snyder, 59, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Bryan E. Dunn, 53, of East Prosser Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 2:02 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Fifth Street and Capitol Avenue.
Jeremiah M. Milewski, 27, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for rejection from community corrections at 11:41 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Karl Vongettrost Jr., 28, transient, on a U.S. Marshal hold, for felony possession of methamphetamine, sale/delivery of counterfeit substance and possession of heroin, and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer with injury at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Prosser Road.
Jeremy B. Potter, 42, of Jefferson Road on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Hailey M. Priddy, 24, of Christine Circle for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury, on two felony warrants for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Fox Farm Road and North Avenue B-4.
James W. Headstream Jr., 28, of Christine Circle on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Fox Farm Road and North Avenue B-4.
Jonathan J. Wisdom, 30, of West First Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Carley E. McMillan, 22, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for two counts of check fraud (less than $1,000) at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Lance L. Gibson, 40, of Terry Road on a felony probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 9:41 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Tiana Z. Stone, 22, of Hoy Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Richard T. Weaver, 58, of Sunridge Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Avenue C and Sunridge Drive.
James R. Wallace, 30, of East Jefferson Road on a felony court order at 3:40 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Jessica M. Hoover, 33, of Torrington on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and on a felony U.S. Marshal hold at 3:13 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Capitol Avenue.
Larry T. Dickinson, 30, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for protection order violation at 3 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Savannah B. Woolum, 22, of Artesian Road on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Brianna L. Cruz, 31, of Hayes Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:07 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East First Street and Russell Avenue.
Brittany C. Sullivan, 30, transient, on a warrant for several felony counts of forgery (making) and a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:55 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Darrell L. Alexander, 34, of King Arthur Way on a felony U.S. Marshal hold at 9 a.m. March 23 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Eric Sidwell, 30, of East Gopp Court for misdemeanor driving on right side of roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude police, reckless driving, right of way for emergency vehicle and stop sign violation at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.