Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Candice C. Cordova, 42, of West Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Carl C. Butler III, 28, of South Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Hunter G. Munson, 18, transient, for two misdemeanor counts of interference with a peace officer without injury and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Robert W. Butler, 34, of East 19th Street for felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license at 10:22 a.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of West College Drive.
Jeffary D. Marsh, 32, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 8:45 a.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Linda M. Christiaens, 71, transient, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 7:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of East Lincolnway.
Scott J. Leyo, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to pay at 1:57 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Joslyn D. Wickard, 32, of Alex Ranch Road on a felony warrant out of Scotts Bluff County, Nebraska, for failure to appear at 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Logan Avenue.
Kaylena D. Taylor, 26, of Dell Range Boulevard on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 1:14 a.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Vince R. Trujillo, 60, of East Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Evans Avenue.
Gregory G. Snyder, 59, of College Drive for misdemeanor enter into/on other person's property, public intoxication and open container at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Lincolnway.
Christian A. Chaparro, 34, transient, for misdemeanor theft (shoplifting, less than $1,000) at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Powderhouse Road and McCue Drive.
Stephen R. Garcia, 55, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jennifer M. Martin, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear at 12:39 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Gardenia Drive and Willshire Boulevard.
Kenneth R. Potter Sr., 54, transient, for misdemeanor enter into/on other person's property, public intoxication and refusing to obey at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Edmund J. Brown, 46, of Loveland, Colorado, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Shaya M. Jones, 26, of Prosser Road on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 5:47 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Walker Lane.
Benjamin R. Halcott, 21, of Taft Avenue on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to comply at 11:24 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Evelyn E. Alcon-Cooper, 34, of Trent Court on a misdemeanor warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to comply at 10:36 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Steven R. Brown, 41, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor court order at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Benjamin R. Halcott, 21, of Taft Avenue on four misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Britney L. Breazeale, 20, of Gettysburg Drive on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Monica K. Diaz-Quintor, 42, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Earl H. Mercer, 48, transient, on a probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Yingkong Thao, 57, of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, for felony possession of a controlled substance (plant form), felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and misdemeanor failure to signal turn at 11:20 a.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.