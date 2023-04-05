Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Casey J. Fox, 20, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 ounce); underage individual buying, selling, possessing, consuming or soliciting alcohol; open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle at 12:55 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Kennedy Road.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

