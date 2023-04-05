Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Casey J. Fox, 20, transient, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 ounce); underage individual buying, selling, possessing, consuming or soliciting alcohol; open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle at 12:55 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Kennedy Road.
Thomas A. Gartner, 56, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of domestic battery at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.
Jennifer E. Lindstrom, 33, of Killarney Drive for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) with a child passenger at 2:27 p.m. Sunday in the 5200 block of Yellowstone Road.
Sarah E. Broadfoot, 34, of Hot Springs Avenue for felony possession of a Schedule II narcotic and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 2:23 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Gizelle Kellum, 54, of Central Avenue for felony aggravated assault with injury at 10:19 p.m. Saturday at her residence.
Thomas C. Estorga Jr., 41, of 26th Street for felony probation violation and misdemeanor registration required at 8 p.m. Saturday at Parsley Boulevard and Union Avenue; also arrested on a felony warrant
Daniel D. Giron, 51, of Sixth Avenue on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and one misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of driving under suspension, vehicle registration required and no liability insurance at 1:31 p.m. Saturday at Evans Avenue and East First Avenue.
William D. Edwards, 22, of Meadow Drive for felony robbery and misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:56 a.m. Saturday at an unknown address.
Rodney D. Reed, 50, transient, for misdemeanor giving a false identity at 9:15 a.m. Saturday at Oak Court and Hot Springs Avenue; also arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender (subsequent violation) at 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Jamie Z. Chapman, 36, of Mary Way for felony motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 8:26 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Rock Springs Street.
Paula D. Bell, 43, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and shoplifting, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of public intoxication at 4:58 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Ian R. Lambert-Martin, 21, of 31st Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 4:41 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Sherri A. Chrisman, 40, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:57 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Gabriella A. Dipasquale, 25, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:10 a.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Kathy K. Nelson, 45, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 8 p.m. Thursday at Dey Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Anthony D. Dorn, 29, of Sunridge Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery at 7:57 p.m. Thursday at East Lincolnway and Campbell Avenue.
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor district court warrant for failure to comply related to child support at 4:43 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Joseph N. Hernandez, 33, of Eighth Street for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, two counts of no driver’s license, running a red light, two counts of reckless driving, interference with a peace officer (no injury), two counts of speeding in a residential area and assault/battery at 1:01 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Bocage Drive.
Laura Maxwell, 60, of Gillette on a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for probation violation at 1:32 a.m. Thursday a mile marker 19 on southbound Interstate 25.
Stephanie A. Stratton, 45, of Seymour Avenue for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or more offense) at 12:04 a.m. Thursday at East Sixth Street and Logan Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jeffrey A. Eilrich, 57, of Christine Circle on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:02 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jon J. Madden, 44, of Meridian, Idaho, for misdemeanor DUI and tail lights required at 12:50 a.m. Sunday at Thomes Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Dennis G. Nelson, 53, of 12th Street for misdemeanor possession of a narcotic in pill form and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:24 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Greeley Highway.
Samantha C. Sherlock, 37, of Belaire Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 2:29 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South College Drive.
Ryan T. Almli, 35, of Lonesome Court for misdemeanor DUI and headlights required at 11:19 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Kenneth C. Ryden, 33, of Wayne, Nebraska, on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 9:40 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Marcus P. Delgado, 39, of South Greeley Highway for DUI and suspended driver’s license at 1:02 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Eugene M. Bonney Jr., 27, of Windmill Drive for driving under the influence (DUI) at 10:04 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South College Drive.
Derrick C. Ketchum, 40, of South Greeley Highway for felony motor vehicle theft at 1:46 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Trevor Robinson, 22, of Frontier Street on two felony warrants for theft and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear for arraignment on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal, 3 grams or less) at 8:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Krysta A. Cruz, age unknown, of Dundee Court for misdemeanor DUI and improper lane use at 10:48 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 390.5 on westbound Interstate 80.
Theodore Herrera Jr., 45, of Loveland, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI, driving with a suspended license, parking illegally on a controlled-access highway and failure to provide proof of liability insurance at 6:29 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 19 on northbound Interstate 25.
Anthony R. Benjamin, 59, of McDonough, Georgia, for misdemeanor DUI and possession of a controlled substance (plant, 3 oz. or less) at 4:19 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 4 on Wyoming Highway 216.
Frank Gomez, 36, of El Paso, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), speeding, possession of a controlled substance and driving while under suspension at 3 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 10 on northbound I-25.
Justin S. Taktenhorst, 60, of Worland on a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for probation revocation at 1:19 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 19 on I-25.