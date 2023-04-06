Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jimmy M. Stevens, 27, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor refusing to obey at 11:30 p.m. Monday at East Pershing Boulevard and Evans Aveune.
Tammy J. Gowen, 53, of Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of shoplifting at 11 p.m. Monday at East Lincolnway and Nationway.
Del D. Jimenez, 41, of Vandehei Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), plate light out, interfering/obstructing, expired or improper registration and possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 ounce) at 9:40 p.m. Monday at East Pershing Boulevard and Evans Avenue.
Ruthie K. Lawson, 31, of West Lincolnway for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor failure to have a valid driver’s license at 7:56 p.m. Monday at mile marker 362 on Interstate 80.
Peter D. Oesch, 51, of East Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance at 6:23 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Dustin W. Buckmeier, 22, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor hold for failure to comply with a community correctional facility at 4:01 p.m. Monday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Devion L. Phillips, 37, transient, on a felony warrant out of Dallas County, Texas, for probation violation at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Walker Road.
Alexander Quiles Sr., 67, of a redacted Cheyenne address on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 1:01 p.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Ashley D. Hall, 37, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:53 p.m. Monday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jason R. Hellings, 42, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (signs) at 5:14 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Robert D. Turner, 63, of King Arthur Way on felony warrants for robbery (with injury) and aggravated assault (with injury) at 5 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Benito Nevarez Unzueta, 39, of Terry Road for misdemeanor DUI at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
